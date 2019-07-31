Nomics Announces That Deribit, a Crypto Futures Exchange, Has Completed a 'Deep Integration' With Nomics' Data Platform

BOSTON and MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomics.com, a crypto market cap and pricing data provider, has announced that Deribit (a cryptocurrency futures and options trading platform) has completed a "deep data integration" with the Nomics cryptocurrency market data platform. With this integration, Deribit becomes an A+ Verified Exchange on Nomics.com and enhances its exposure of trading pairs and markets to Nomics' website and API users.

Nomics.com certifies that Deribit is "fully transparent" with respect to trade data granularity & history.

"As one of the highest-rated exchanges on Nomics.com, we've vetted Deribit's trade data & history and verified that the exchange meets the highest reliability, consistency, and data integrity standards," said Nomics CEO Clay Collins. "Deribit will be listed on our cryptocurrency exchange rankings index as an A+ Verified Exchange; Deribit joins other top tier exchanges like Binance, Coinbase Pro, and Gemini."

With an A+ Verified Exchange status, Deribit receives a verification badge on Nomics.com and Deribit markets will be highlighted and receive priority exposure on Nomics' website. In addition, normalized Deribit market data will now be available to Nomics' API users.

According to John Jansen, CEO of Deribit:

"Given the significance of market data embedded in every aspect of the trade decision process, we are glad to announce our integration with Nomics. We are going to provide our users with top quality and accurate data for our Futures products and we are proud to be integrated with Nomics as an A+ verified exchange."

Normalized Deribit market data will be available to all users of Nomics' cryptocurrency API. Users of Nomics' paid API plan will get access to every trade on every Deribit trading pair market, going back to the inception of those markets.

About Deribit

Based in Amersterdam, Deribit is a platform that enables individuals around the world to engage in cryptocurrency futures and options trading.

About Nomics.com

Based in Boston and Minneapolis, Nomics.com is an API-first crypto market cap and pricing data company delivering professional-grade market data to institutional crypto investors and exchanges.

Media Contact:

Clay Collins

Phone: 612-293-5031

Email: contact@nomics.com

