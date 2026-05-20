Nominal Introduces Agentic Performance Management -- The Cursor Moment for Accounting

One year after emerging from stealth to fix a broken ERP market, Nominal makes a decisive move to redefine how finance operates

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominal, the AI company that has saved finance teams more than 50,000 hours of manual accounting work, today announces a comprehensive rebrand — one that marks the company's formal declaration of a new software category: Agentic Performance Management (APM), the modern standard for finance operations.

From a Broken Market to a New Era

When Guy Leibovitz and Golan Kopichinsky founded Nominal in April 2023, they weren't chasing trends; they were solving a problem they had lived firsthand, twice. First at their own startup, then at a Fortune 500 company after the acquisition of their previous company, Cognigo, by NetApp.

The problem was the same: teams drowning in manual work, operating on ERP systems built for a past century. Month-end close dragging for weeks, senior accountants reconciling spreadsheets instead of leading. Systems that promised automation but still require humans to push every process forward.

"The last major shift in the ERP market was the move to the cloud over two decades ago," said Guy Leibovitz, CEO and Co-founder of Nominal. "Everything since has been incremental—better dashboards, better alerts. But the work itself is still manual.

What's happening now is different. Just like Cursor changed how developers write code, we're seeing the same shift in accounting—from systems that assist, to systems that actually execute the work. That's why we built Nominal."

The Problem With "Automation"

For years, the finance tech industry sold automation. Finance teams bought it and still ended up doing the work themselves.

Automation surfaced information, sent reminders, and organized data but it never did the work. Workflows still needed a human to push it across the finish line.

The result: a $220 billion ERP market running on outdated logic, 300,000 CPAs missing from the U.S. workforce, and the complexity of multi-entity, multi-currency, multi-regulation finance compounding by the year.

Agentic Performance Management: A Category Built for What's Next

Nominal's rebrand introduces a novel category it has been building toward since day one: Agentic Performance Management.

APM is not automation. It's autonomy.

Where traditional systems assist, APM executes. Nominal's intelligent agents take workflows from start to finish: reconciling transactions, closing books, analyzing variances, generating journal entries, and surfacing insights without waiting for a human input.

"This isn't the next tool. It's the next era," said Leibovitz. "We created Agentic Performance Management because no existing category described what we actually do. We don't assist finance teams. We act for them."

The Journey That Led Here

Nominal launched in 2023 with a shadow ledger approach: extend existing ERPs and layer intelligence on top. By 2024, Nominal had raised $9.2M in seed funding, deployed across hundreds of entities, and was managing over $1 billion in book value. Early customers saw immediate impact — one mid-sized energy company alone saved more than 20 hours per week.

In July 2025, Nominal closed a $20M Series A led by Next47, with participation from Workday Ventures and continued support from Bling Capital and Hyperwise Ventures, bringing total funding to $30M.

APM in Practice

Team Car Care, the largest Jiffy Lube franchisee in the U.S. with nearly 500 locations, had a finance team of four people managing inventory reconciliations across a massive daily transaction volume. After deploying Nominal, that became a team of one. Not because anyone was let go, but because the work that had consumed four people's time was now autonomously executed.

"Adding Nominal on top of it has allowed us to take that person and shift them over to different work," said Matt Castaway, CFO of Team Car Care. Instead of surviving a chaotic month-end close, the team moved to what Castaway describes as a continuous close: "You're just always closing, right? And so it doesn't get backed up."

Josh Ramos, Controller at GSPP, a multi-entity solar company, described what consolidation looked like before: "Consolidating financials across our solar projects used to be a nightmare. After Nominal, intercompany eliminations and consolidation happen automatically, saving us countless hours and keeping our books audit-ready."

These aren't efficiency gains at the margin, but a structural shift to how finance teams operate — what they own, what they delegate to agents, and what they do with the time they get back.

The Future of Finance Runs Itself

This rebrand arrives as AI agents move from novelty to infrastructure across the enterprise. Finance, long the last function to modernize, is now at the epicenter of that shift.

Nominal's bet is that the companies who adopt agentic systems first will have a structural advantage that compounds over time: faster closes, fewer errors, better insights, and teams freed to do the work that actually moves the business forward.

"Headcount can't scale infinitely," said Leibovitz. "But intelligence can. The finance teams that understand this first will define the next decade of their industries."

About Nominal

Nominal is the creator of Agentic Performance Management (APM), the new standard for finance. Founded in 2023 by Guy Leibovitz and Golan Kopichinsky, former founders of Cognigo, Nominal's intelligent agents execute accounting workflows from start to finish. Learn more at nominal.so

Media Contact:

Albert Stichka

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SOURCE Nominal