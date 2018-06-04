Nominate a Project for the 2019 U.S. Wood Design Awards

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WoodWorks – Wood Products Council, an educational initiative that provides free technical support and resources related to the design and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings, has issued a "call for nominations" for its 2019 U.S. Wood Design Awards. The awards recognize excellence in wood design, engineering, and construction, as well as innovative projects that showcase attributes of wood such as strength, beauty, versatility, cost effectiveness, and sustainability. The deadline for nominations is September 28, 2018.

Projects may be submitted in the following categories:

Multi-Family Wood Design

Commercial Wood Design – Low-Rise

Commercial Wood Design – Mid-Rise

Wood in Schools

Institutional Wood Design

Green Building with Wood

Beauty of Wood

Wood in Government Buildings

Durable & Adaptable Wood Structures

Nominations will be judged by an independent jury of building design professionals, who will also select up to 10 projects to receive regional excellence awards. Program rules, category descriptions, and nomination information are available on the WoodWorks website.

"Wood buildings have been impressing people for centuries and they keep getting better," said Jennifer Cover, PE, WoodWorks' President and CEO. "If I had to choose one word to describe the current state of wood building design, it would be 'innovative.' Products like cross-laminated timber and nail-laminated timber are expanding the opportunities for wood—and there are a lot of pioneering designers out there leveraging this newfound creative potential. However, there are also a lot of designers using traditional wood products in innovative ways—to create buildings that are extraordinary for their elegance or how they meet specific performance objectives. I can't wait to see the ways people have expressed wood's attributes in this year's nominations."

Special consideration will be given to recently completed buildings, projects that utilize wood as a dominant structural element, and designs that exemplify new opportunities for wood construction.

Deadline and Eligibility

Award submissions must be received by midnight PT on September 28, 2018. There are no nomination fees and multiple submissions are encouraged. To be eligible, projects and nominated firms must be located in the U.S. and projects must be fully constructed by September 28, 2018. With the exception of the Durability & Adaptability of Wood Structures category, Wood Design Awards apply to new construction only, which includes significant additions. Structures other than buildings are not eligible. Complete details and nomination materials are available on the WoodWorks website.

Past winning projects can be viewed in the project gallery.

About WoodWorks

WoodWorks – Wood Products Council provides free project assistance as well as education and resources related to the code-compliant design, engineering and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings. WoodWorks technical experts offer support from design through construction on a wide range of building types, including multi-family/mixed-use, educational, retail, office, institutional, and public.

