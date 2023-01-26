Nominate a Woman in Clean Energy for a C3E Award

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clean Energy Education & Empowerment Initiative (C3E) is welcoming nominations for the 12th annual award cycle. The C3E Awards program recognizes mid-career women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and accomplishments in the clean energy sector. To date, 90 mid-career women have been recognized for their work in the following categories: finance, advocacy, government, international, law, technology & innovation, entrepreneurship, business, education, and social, economic, & policy innovation. Details on each category can be found in the nominations guide.

Each winner receives a monetary award and national recognition. Read more about past winners at www.c3e.org/winners; PV Magazine profiled the 2022 cohort.

Do you know someone who is a rising leader in the clean energy sector? A few key things to consider:

The nominee must be a U.S. Citizen or permanent resident

The nominator should have first-hand knowledge of the nominee's accomplishments and capabilities

Self-nominations are also accepted and encouraged. Self-nominations require an endorser who has agreed to be contacted and can speak to the nominee's accomplishments.

Don't wait! Nominations close on February 15th at 11:59 pm PT. For more information, visit www.c3e.org/nominate.

The C3E Initiative is led by the U.S. Department of Energy, in collaboration with the Texas A&M Energy Institute, MIT Energy Initiative, and Stanford University's Precourt Institute for Energy. The C3E Initiative aims to close the gender gap and increase the participation, leadership, and success of women in clean energy fields. Visit www.c3e.org for more information.

