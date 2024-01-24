Nominate a Woman in Clean Energy for a C3E Award

Clean Energy Education & Empowerment (C3E) Initiative

24 Jan, 2024, 13:45 ET

Clean Energy Education & Empowerment Initiative (C3E) Mid-Career Nominations Open Through February 15, 2024

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clean Energy Education & Empowerment (C3E) Initiative is welcoming nominations for the 13th annual award cycle. The C3E Initiative is led by the U.S. Department of Energy, in collaboration with the MIT Energy Initiative, Stanford University's Precourt Institute for Energy, and the Texas A&M Energy Institute. The C3E Initiative aims to close the gender gap and increase the participation, leadership, and success of women in clean energy fields.

The 2024 C3E Award nominations are open through February 15.
The C3E Awards program recognizes mid-career women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and accomplishments in the clean energy sector in the following categories: business, education, entrepreneurship & commercialization, finance & investment, fundamental & applied research, government, international, and policy & advocacy.

Details on each category can be found in the nominations guide. Each winner receives a monetary award and national recognition. Read more about past winners at www.c3e.org/winners.

A few key items to consider:

  • The nominee must be a U.S. Citizen or permanent resident.
  • The nominator should have first-hand knowledge of the nominee's accomplishments and capabilities.
  • Self-nominations are also accepted and encouraged. Self-nominations require an endorser who has agreed to be contacted and can speak to the nominee's accomplishments.

Don't wait! Nominations close on February 15, 2024, at 11:59 pm PT. For more information, visit www.c3e.org/nominate.

The C3E Initiative is led by the U.S. Department of Energy, in collaboration with the MIT Energy Initiative, Stanford University's Precourt Institute for Energy, and the Texas A&M Energy Institute. Visit www.c3e.org for more information.

News Releases in Similar Topics

