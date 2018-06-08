Nominate an Inspiring Volunteer for the 2018 Andrus Award for Community Service

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2018 Ohio Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors 50+ Ohioans who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

"AARP Ohio is excited to shine a light on 50+ Ohioans who are using what they've learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them," said Barbara A. Sykes, AARP Ohio State Director.

Pictured L to R are past AARP Ohio State President, Dr. Michael Barnhart, the 2017 AARP Ohio Andrus Award Winner Betty "BJ" Blanchard and AARP Ohio State Director Barbara A. Sykes. AARP Ohio Andrus Award for Community Service recognizes people who enrich their communities in line with AARP’s mission and vision, as personified by founder Ethel Percy Andrus.

Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Ohio based on how the volunteer's work has improved the community, supported AARP's vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. The award recipient will be announced in early fall.

Last year's recipient was Betty "BJ" Blanchard, 89, who started volunteering in nursing homes 25 years ago. Certified as an ombudsman associate, she works with the state Long-term Care Ombudsman program in facilities in Northeast Ohio, near her Painesville home. She visits residents and listens to their concerns.

"Some of these darling people don't have anyone to hold their hand," Blanchard said. "You sit on the bed and hold their hand."

Marie McCabe, volunteer coordinator for the Long-term Care Ombudsman in Cleveland, nominated Blanchard for the award.

"She has devoted hundreds of volunteer hours in advocating for thousands of consumers. Working with [staff], she has resolved hundreds of cases, ranging from complaints about food to abuse of residents," McCabe added, noting that more than half of long-term care residents do not have family or visitors.

"BJ is indispensable in helping their voices be heard, empowering them, and improving their quality of care and life," she wrote.

The Andrus Award for Community Service honors volunteers who embody the spirit of AARP founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, and believe in the power of the individual to spark change and improve their communities' one act at a time.

According to Dr. Andrus, "It is only in the giving of oneself to others that we truly live. … The human contribution is the essential ingredient." Recognition of those whose passion for service – who share their human contribution – is the force behind the Andrus Award. The Ohio recipient will receive a $1,500 award, to be donated to an eligible nonprofit of their choosing.

Complete eligibility guidelines and nomination forms are available online at AARP.org/AndrusAward. Paper copies of the nomination form can be obtained by contacting Kelley Neal, AARP Ohio Volunteer Engagement Specialist at kneal@aarp.org. The application deadline is June 30, 2018.





The AARP Andrus Award for Community Service is an annual awards program developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society. Last year, AARP recognized 51 outstanding individuals and couples from around the country.

