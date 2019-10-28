Nominate Someone Making A Difference For Jersey Mike's Sub Abover Grants

"Since our Founder Peter Cancro bought his first sub shop at the age of 17, 'Giving…making a difference in someone's life' has been a guiding principle at Jersey Mike's," said Rich Hope, Chief Marketing Officer, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "These grants will help leaders in the community — well established or little known — expand that mission."

For the third year, the company will award five Sub Abover Grants. Last year's winners were selected from 3,100 nominations from across the country (Meet the Sub Abovers). The 2020 award-winners will be named in February 2020.

"Giving…making a difference in someone's life" has been the long-time mission of Jersey Mike's. Since 2010, Jersey Mike's locations throughout the country have raised more than $41 million for worthy local charities and have distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes. The company's 9th Annual Jersey Mike's Month of Giving in March raised more than $7.3 million for more than 200 charities throughout the country.

About Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,000 locations open and under development nationwide, believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one and the same. Voted America's Favorite Sandwich Brand in Market Force Information's 2019 QSR study, Jersey Mike's offers A Sub Above®, serving authentic fresh sliced subs on freshly baked bread – the same recipe it started with in 1956 – and is passionate about giving back to its local communities. For more information, please visit www.jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes) and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes).

