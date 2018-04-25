Nominated by the 51st Annual WorldFest-Houston IPCF Production, Pakeriran, Grasps International Attention

Pakeriran is the first TV film produced by IPCF after the merge with Taiwan Indigenous TV and the most recent brainchild of the rising Amis director Lekal. It deals with the critical loss of indigenous traditions from the perspectives of youth, ocean, and love. The premiere of the film garnered an online streaming audience of 260,000 and was later nominated by the 2017 Hong Kong International Film Festival. Yu-Hao Lin Sun and Hong-De (Amis) are two young professionally trained indigenous actors. Their successful performance in Pakeriran made both of them nominees for The Best New Actor of Mini-Series in the 2017 Taiwan Golden Bell Award.

Sponsored by the Houston Film Society since 1961, the WorldFest-Houston is regarded as one of the three major film festivals in North America in addition to the San Francisco International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival. The categories of the WorldFest-Houston include Best Feature Films, Documentaries, Experimental Films, TV Commercials, Music Videos, TV Screenplays, etc. Pakeriran is nominated for the Grand REMI (for the Best Feature Film), a Special Jury Award, a Platinum REMI, a Gold REMI, a Silver REMI, or a Bronze REMI. The organizer therefore cordially invites IPCF and the production team to participate in the screening, discussion, and the award presentation gala.

"This nomination proves Taiwan's indigenous peoples are not only unique, but the world also resonates with this uniqueness," expressed Yedda Palemeq, the CEO of IPCF. By producing and promoting Pakeriran, she hopes both Taiwan and the world may see the soft power of Taiwan's indigenous peoples and indigenous youth may be encouraged to reconnect with themselves back in the village. This WorldFest-Houston nomination makes the history for IPCF. Both to show appreciation and to promote the work of IPCF, Yedda Palemeq will lead the delegation to the U.S. for this occasion.

