Nomination Committee appointed ahead of Loomis' Annual General Meeting 2024

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following representatives of Loomis AB's shareholders will serve as members of the Nomination Committee ahead of the company's Annual General Meeting 2024:

  • Elisabet Jamal Bergström, appointed by SEB Fonder, Chairman of the Nomination Committee
  • Bernard Horn, appointed by Polaris Capital Management
  • Malin Björkmo, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder
  • Robin Nestor, appointed by Lannebo Fonder

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alf Göransson, has convened the Nomination Committee to its first meeting and has also been co-opted to the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee will ahead of the Annual General Meeting 2024 prepare proposals regarding: Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, Board members, Chairman of the Board, auditor, remuneration for Board members and the auditor and any changes of the instructions for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 6 May 2024 in Stockholm.

Proposals to the Nomination Committee can be sent via e-mail to [email protected]. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to address submitted proposals in a constructive manner, proposals should be received before 31 January 2024.

26 September 2023

CONTACT:

Alf Göransson
Chairman of the Board

Contact: Jenny Boström
Head of Sustainability and IR
Phone: +46 79 006 45 92
E-mail: [email protected]

