Nomination Committee appointed for AB Electrolux Annual General Meeting 2025

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of the Nomination Committee for AB Electrolux Annual General Meeting in 2025 have now been appointed.

In accordance with decision by the Annual General Meeting, AB Electrolux Nomination Committee shall consist of five members. The Nomination Committee shall include members selected by each of the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights that wish to participate in the committee, together with the Chairman of the AB Electrolux Board.

The members of the Nomination Committee have now been appointed based on the ownership structure as of August 31, 2024. Christian Cederholm, Investor AB, is the Chairman of the committee. The other members are Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur Funds, Anders Hansson, AMF Tjänstepension och Fonder, and Carina Silberg, Alecta. The committee will also include Torbjörn Lööf, Chairman of AB Electrolux.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2025 regarding Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, Board members, Chairman of the Board, remuneration for Board members, Auditor, Auditor's fees and, to the extent deemed necessary, proposal regarding amendments of the current instruction for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on March 26, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee should send an email to [email protected].

