Nomination Committee appointed for SciBase Holding's Annual General Meeting in 2024

SciBase

02 Nov, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following people have been appointed as members of SciBase Holding's nominating committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2024:

Thomas Axelsson (Gell Group),

Dharminder Chahal (VanHerk Group),

Peter Elmvik (Stockholms Elbolag),

Tord Lendau (Chairman of the Board).

The appointments have been made in accordance with the instructions regarding principles for the appointment of the company nominating committee which were determined at the Annual General Meeting of SciBase Holding on May 17, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of SciBase Holding AB (publ) will be held on May 17, 2024 in Stockholm.

Shareholders who wish to have an item considered at the Annual General Meeting can submit a request to the Board to this effect. Such a request for an item to be considered is to be sent to SciBase Holding AB (publ), Att: Chairman of the Board, Box 3337, 103 67 Stockholm, and must have been received by the Board no later than seven weeks before the Annual General Meeting, or otherwise in such good time that the matter, where necessary, can be included in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting.

Stockholm, November 2, 2023

SciBase Holding AB (publ) 

For more information, please contact:
Tord Lendau, Chairmain of the board, phone +46 (0)70 810 01 67
Michael Colérus, CFO, phone +46 70 341 34 72

Certified Advisor (CA):
Vator Securities
Tel: +46 8 580 065 99
Email: [email protected]

About SciBase and Nevisense
 
SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com.  All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases 

