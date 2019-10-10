Nomination Committee Appointed in Respect of AGM 2020 in Oncopeptides

STOCKHOLM , Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee in Oncopeptides AB adopted at the annual general meeting held on May 21st, 2019, the Nomination Committee for the annual general meeting 2020 shall be composed of members appointed by the three largest shareholders in terms of voting rights as of September 30th, along with the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The composition of the Nomination Committee has now been established, and Oncopeptides today announced that the Nomination Committee in respect of the annual general meeting 2020 consists of the following persons who together represent approximately 44 percent of the number of shares and votes in the company based on the last known shareholder information at end September.

Staffan Lindstrand, appointed by HealthCap VI L.P.

Patrik Sobocki, appointed by Stiftelsen Industrifonden

Max Mitteregger, appointed by GLADIATOR

Per Wold-Olsen, the Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the Notice to the annual general meeting 2020 and on Oncopeptides' web site, www.oncopeptides.com.

Shareholders who wishes to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by sending an e-mail to info@oncopeptides.com (subject "Nomination Committee") or by letter posted to Oncopeptides AB, Attn: Oncopeptides Nomination Committee, Luntmakargatan 46, SE-111 37 Stockholm, Sweden.

A proposal must reach the nomination committee no later than by April 1st, 2020, to be included in the notice to attend and the agenda for the annual general meeting.

The information was submitted for publication at 14.00 CET on October 10, 2019.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological cancers. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel lipophilic peptide conjugated alkylator, belonging to a new class of drugs called Peptidase Enhanced Cytotoxics (PEnC). Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma, including the Phase 2 pivotal trial HORIZON currently underway and a global confirmatory Phase 3 trial (OCEAN) continuing enrollment. Oncopeptides' headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

Visit www.oncopeptides.com for more information.

