Nomination committee at MAG Interactive AB (publ) for the Annual General Meeting 2024

MAG Interactive

29 Jun, 2023, 02:20 ET

Nomination committee appointed at MAG Interactive for the Annual General Meeting 2024.

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per April 30th the largest shareholders in MAG Interactive AB (publ) were CEO Daniel Hasselberg (through NMO Invest AB) and the following four parties were Kaj Nygren (through Playful Days AB), Avanza Pension, Didner & Gerge Fonder and Swedbank Robur Fonder.

The nomination committee for the MAG Interactive AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2024:

Joachim Spetz - representing Swedbank Robur Fonder
Henrik Sandell - representing Didner & Gerge Fonder
Kaj Nygren - representing NMO Invest AB and Playful Days AB 
Johan Persson - representing himself, Fredrik Stenh and Anders Larsson
Adjunct: Jonas Eriksson, Chairman of the board at MAG Interactive AB

The Annual General Meeting 2024 will be held on the 17th of January 2024 in Stockholm.

Contact person at the nomination committee is Kaj Nygren, [email protected]

For additional information, please contact:
Tove Bengtsson / Communication Lead / +46 (0)72-220 73 22 / [email protected]

