Nomination Committee for Securitas' Annual General Meeting 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following representatives of Securitas AB's shareholders will be members of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2020:

- Carl Douglas, Investment AB Latour, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

- Mikael Ekdahl, Melker Schörling AB

- Maria Nordqvist, Lannebo Fonder

- Jan Andersson, Swedbank Robur Fonder

- Adam Gerge, Didner och Gerge Fonder

The Chairman of the Board, Marie Ehrling, shall convene the Nomination Committee to its first meeting and shall also be co-opted to the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2020 regarding the election of Chairman of the General Meeting, members of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board, auditor, fees for the members of the Board including division between the Chairman, the Vice Chairman, and the other Board members, as well as fees for committee work, fees to the company's auditor and, if necessary, changes of the instructions for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. CET, at Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee should send an email to valberedningen@securitas.com.

This press release is also available at: www.securitas.com

Information: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of IR, Securitas AB, mobile +46 76 116 7443 or email micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

