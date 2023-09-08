Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with a resolution taken at the Annual General Meeting of AB SKF, this is to announce the members elected by the four largest shareholders by number of votes per 31 August 2023, who, together with the Chair of the Board constitute the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2024.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

Marcus Wallenberg, FAM

Philip Ahlgren, Cevian Capital

Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring

Anders Jonsson, Skandia, and

Hans Stråberg, Chair of the Board

The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Tuesday, 26 March 2024.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals on members of the AB SKF Board, Board Chair, Board fees, Chair of the Annual General Meeting 2024 or amendments to the instruction for the Nomination Committee, may, at the latest two months before the Annual General Meeting 2024, contact the Chair of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: [email protected]

