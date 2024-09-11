Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the Nomination Committee Charter adopted at the Annual General Meeting of AB SKF, the members, who, together with the Chair of the Board, constitutes the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2025 has been elected.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

Marcus Wallenberg, FAM
Philip Ahlgren, Cevian Capital
Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring
Anders Jonsson, Skandia, and
Hans Stråberg, Chair of the Board

The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Tuesday, 1 April 2025.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee, may contact the Chair of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: [email protected]

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; [email protected]

