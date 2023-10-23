Nomination Committee of Medivir appointed

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that the nomination committee now has been appointed ahead of the Annual General Meeting in May 2024.

According to an AGM resolution, the Nomination Committee 2023-2024 should consist of representatives of at least the three largest shareholders at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and the Chairman of the Board.

Work on composing the Nomination Committee is now completed, and this year's Nomination Committee consists of:

Karl Tobieson, appointed by Linc AB

Richard Torgerson, appointed by Nordea Investment Funds

Anders Hallberg, appointed by HealthInvest Partners

Uli Hacksell, Chairman of the Board, Medivir AB

The 2024 Annual General Meeting of Medivir will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Christensen, CFO

Phone: +46 (0)8 5468 3100

E-mail: [email protected]

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

