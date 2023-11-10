Nomination Period Opens for 2024 McGraw Hill Pathfinder Awards

Second annual Pathfinder Awards recognize innovative educators across PreK-12, Higher Ed and Post-Graduate education

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill today announced the opening of the nomination period for its 2024 Pathfinder Awards, which celebrate educators who have shown innovation and inventiveness in their approach to teaching.

The McGraw Hill Pathfinder Award winners, one from each category of PreK-12, higher education and post-graduate, will each receive a $5,000 cash prize.

Additionally, for the 2024 awards, McGraw Hill is pleased to announce the participation of the non-profit CAST, which as part of the prize package will provide each winner with a 1-hour Professional Learning Consultation designed to help educators meet the needs of every learner, at any age, in any learning experience. An individual from CAST will also participate in the award judging. CAST, a learning design, research, and professional services organization that created the Universal Design for Learning framework, seeks to make learning more inclusive to all and has a mission of transforming education design and practice until learning has no limits.

For more information, rules, and to nominate yourself or an educator you know, visit: https://www.mheducation.com/pathfinder-awards.html.

The McGraw Hill Pathfinder Awards seek to identify educators from the U.S. who are:

Pioneers in education who are breaking new ground in their approach to teaching.

Outstanding educators who think outside the box to help students succeed.

Individuals whose contributions have achieved positive learning outcomes for their students.

Educators may nominate themselves or can be nominated by another educator, administrator, student, family or friend. They are not required to be a McGraw Hill customer. Entrants are asked to provide answers to just a few short questions and can also submit an optional video or photo to accompany the application. Judging will begin in late February 2024.

"We know there are countless educators across the U.S. and beyond who are taking new approaches, pushing the boundaries, and are unafraid to experiment and invent," said Simon Allen, McGraw Hill CEO. "These are the educators we want to discover and put on a pedestal through our Pathfinder Awards program. We hope the stories we're able to tell through these awards will inspire those who, like us, know the power an educator can have to unlock potential."

Nominations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 16, 2024 with winners being announced in Spring 2024.

Read about our 2023 Pathfinder Award winners: Roger Lee Mendoza, Ibrahim Odeh and Melissa Tracy.

