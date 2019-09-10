Nominations Announced for the 2019 Metropolitan Fashion Awards Recognizing Outstanding Contributions in Costumer Design, Fashion and More
Winners will be announced at the 7th Annual Metropolitan Fashion Week Closing Gala & Fashion Awards at Los Angeles City Hall on October 5th
Sep 10, 2019, 08:50 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations for the 2019 METROPOLITAN FASHION AWARDS honoring outstanding achievements in fashion and costume design, makeup and hair artistry in motion picture, television, and more were announced today by Metropolitan Fashion Week Founder Eduardo Khawam. The winners will be revealed during the 7th Annual Metropolitan Fashion Week Closing Gala and Fashion Awards to be held Saturday, October 5th, 2019 in the forecourt of iconic Los Angeles City Hall. View Metropolitan Fashion Week official video reel click here
"We are so excited to receive a record number of entries from all over the world," said Khawam. "The enthusiastic response of the entertainment and fashion community is remarkable."
2019 Metropolitan Fashion Award Nominees are:
2019 METROPOLITAN FASHION EXCELLENCE AWARD
SALVADOR PEREZ, Costume Designer & President, Costume Designer Guild
COSTUME DESIGNER - MOTION PICTURE
AQUAMAN (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Costume Designer: Kym Barrett
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (20th Century Fox)
Costume Designer: Julian Day
DOWNTON ABBEY (Focus Features)
Costume Designer: Anna Robbins
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (Columbia Pictures)
Costume Designer: Arianne Phillips
ROCKETMAN (Paramount Pictures)
Costume Designer: Julian Day
COSTUME DESIGNER - TELEVISION
A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS (Netflix)
Costume Designer: Cynthia Ann Summers
LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: NORMAN LEAR'S ALL IN THE FAMILY AND THE JEFFERSONS (Sony Pictures Television / ABC)
Costume Designer: Keri Smith
OUTLANDER (Starz)
Costume Designers: Terry Dresbach and Nina Ayres
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (CBS Television Studios)
Costume Designer: Gersha Phillips
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL S2 (Amazon Prime Video),
Costume Designer: Donna Zakowska
THE SPANISH PRINCESS (STARZ)
Costume Designer Phoebe De Gaye
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE FOR MAKE-UP ARTIST & HAIR STYLIST – MOTION PICTURE OR TV
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: APOCALYPSE (FX Networks)
Makeup Artist & Hair Stylist: Michelle Ceglia and Eryn Krueger Mekash
DOWNTON ABBEY (Focus Features)
Make-up & Hair Designer: Anne Oldham; Make-up & Hair Supervisor: Elaine Browne
FOSSE/VERDON (FX Networks)
Makeup Artist & Hair Stylist: Debbie Zoller and Christopher Fulton
HANDMAID'S TALE (Hulu)
Makeup Artist & Hair Stylist: Burton LeBlanc and Paul Elliott
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (CBS Television Studios)
Makeup Artist & Hair Stylist: James MacKinnon, Glenn Hetrick and Shauna Llewelunch
THE SPANISH PRINCESS (STARZ) –
Hair & Makeup Designer: Linda Boije af Gennäs; Hair & Makeup Supervisor: Amanda Green
DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
BENITO SANTOS - Mexico
CHRISTOS COSTARELLOS - Greece
DMITRY SHOLOKHOV - New York
EZRA SANTOS - Philippines
SUE WONG - Los Angeles, CA
Metropolitan Fashion Week Closing Gala & Fashion Awards, will take place Saturday, October 5, 2019, at The Iconic Los Angeles City Hall, hosted by Eduardo Khawam, fashion expert, producer and television personality for Telemundo and KTLA, and Christine Devine, six-time Emmy® Award winning television news anchor for KTTV's Fox 11 News. The festivities will open with a special dance number featuring Emmy nominated choreographer Dmitry Chaplin. The evening will include a one-of-a-kind fashion show featuring masterpieces inspired by Greek Mythology and designed by over 30 national and international Fashion Designers
Metropolitan Fashion Week has raised over $13 million for charity by supporting a special charity each year. This year's fashion week supports Project Imagination. Metropolitan Fashion Week will donate a Christmas Tree/Holiday Kit to selected families in need throughout the Los Angeles area.
METROPOLITAN FASHION WEEK Los Angeles 2019 SCHEDULE:
OPENING NIGHT & FASHION DESIGN CONTEST at The Original Farmers Market
Thursday, September 26, 6:00 pm (Open to the Public)
For media credentials, please RSVP here: 221543@email4pr.com
CLOSING GALA & FASHION AWARDS at Los Angeles City Hall
Saturday, October 5, 2019. 7:00 pm
For media credentials, please click here: here
Metropolitan Fashion Week is proudly sponsored by the National Foundation of Infectious Diseases (NFID) as part of its #FightFlu campaign, Harborside, Cannatrac and Ziering Medical Group.
The partnership with Metropolitan Fashion Week LA offers NFID a timely opportunity to promote the importance of flu prevention," said Marla Dalton, CAE, NFID Executive Director & CEO. "Flu is certainly not fashionable, and annual flu vaccination is recommended for all individuals age six months and older." NFID urges everyone to #GetVaccinated every year to help #FightFlu. Visit www.nfid.org/flu to learn more.
ABOUT METROPOLITAN FASHION WEEK:
Metropolitan Fashion Week is one of the fastest growing fashion weeks in the United States, with shows in Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and soon, New York and Miami. Metropolitan is the only fashion week in the world that features both Fashion Designers and Costume Designers, from around the world, on one runway. Metropolitan Fashion Week has made a global impact on the fashion scene by presenting events held in dramatic, non-traditional venues that showcase not only fashion designers and costume designs, but also the most beautiful venues each city has to offer. Celebrating the world of fashion and costume designers in the categories of Avant Garde and Couture Gowns, created by international fashion and costume designers and are original "one-of-a-kind" creations. View Metropolitan Fashion Week. View #MetroFW official video reel here
