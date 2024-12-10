Nominations Announced for the 2025 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

MUAHS Awards Ceremony Slated for Feb. 15, 2025

There are two TIES resulting in six nominees in the following categories:

*BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP IN A TELEVISION SERIES - LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE

*BEST HAIR STYLING IN A CHILDREN'S PROGRAM

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 12th Annual MUAHS Guild Awards, presented by L'Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty. Winners will be honored at the awards gala on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. The MUAHS Awards represent a spectrum of outstanding achievements in 23 categories of make-up and hair styling artistry in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and live theater, including Broadway and international productions. Today's announcement was made by Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 President. For Media Credentials: CLICK HERE

Make Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) Make Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)

NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS ARE:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

The Deliverance (Netflix)

Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Chloe Sens, Doug Fairall

Emilia Pérez (Netflix)

Julia Floch Carbonel, Simon Livet

It Ends With Us (Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios)

Sarah Graalman, Vivian Baker, Melanie Licata

Smile 2 (Paramount)

Sasha Grossman, Valerie Carney

The Substance (MUBI)

Stéphanie Guillon

2. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Charmaine Fuller, Mona Turnbull, Chloe Meddings

Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)

Bill Corso, Whitney James, Paula Price, Monica Huppert, Cyndi Reece-Thorne

Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)

Jana Carboni, Charlie Hounslow, Maria Solberg Lepre, Lauren Baldwin, Chantal Busuttil

MaXXXine (A24)

Sarah Rubano, Mandy Artusato, Akiko Matsumoto

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Frances Hannon, Alice Jones, Nuria Mbornio, Johanna Nielsen, Branka Vorkapic

3. Best Special Make-Up Effects

A Different Man (A24)

Mike Marino, David Presto, Crystal Junado

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jennifer Kewley, Megan Thomas, Martin Rezard

Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)

Bill Corso, Andrew Clement, Monica Huppert, Geoff Redknap, Robb Crafer

The Deliverance (Netflix)

Jason Collins, Chloe Sens, Michael McCarty

The Substance (MUBI)

Pierre-Olivier Persin

4. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

The Deliverance (Netflix)

Melissa Forney, Linda Flowers, Tommie Ammons, Jackie Noel, Eric Matthews

It Ends with Us (Sony)

Robert Lugo, Vita Viscuso, Anne Carroll

The Last Showgirl (Roadside Attractions)

Katy McClintock, Marc Boyle, Stephanie Hobgood

Megalopolis (Lionsgate/Zoetrope)

Terrie Velazquez Owen, April Schuller, Tracy Moss, Victor Paz, Alexis Continenente

The Substance (MUBI)

Frédérique Arguello

5. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Susan Cole, Charmaine Fuller, Chloe Meddings

Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures)

Carla Farmer, Nadia Stacey, Morris Roots

Gladiator ll (Paramount Pictures)

Giuliano Mariano, Kerstin Weller, Romina Ronzani, Nicola Mariano, Marcelle Genovese

Shirley (Netflix)

Nakoya Yancey, Wayne Jolla Jr., Gayette Williams, Lisa Thomas

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Sim Camps, Gabor Kerekes

TELEVISION SERIES - LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

6. *TIE - Best Contemporary Make-Up – TIE*

Abbott Elementary (ABC/Hulu)

Constance Foe, Jenn Bennett, Naima Jamal, Patrikk Johnson

Doctor Odyssey (ABC)

Sabrina Wilson, Michael Ornalez, Rochelle Uribe, Tracey Anderson, Heather Galipo

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Aurelie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Fred Marin, Sarah Damen, Josephine Bouchereau

Grotesquerie (FX)

Kate Biscoe, Tierra Richards, Naima Jamal, Victor Del Castillo

Hacks (Max)

Debra Schrey, Erin Rosemann Good, Rachel Galey, Denise DellaValle, Keith Sayer

The Penguin (HBO)

Martha Melendez, Kim Collea, Maria Maio, Mia Bauman

7. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Visilios Tanis, Erin LeBre, Tana Medina, Amanda Sprunger, Addison Foreman

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Erika Okvist, Jessie Deol, Bethany Long

Fallout (Amazon)

Michael Harvey, Kim Amacker, David Kalahiki, Mara Palumbo

Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)

Jackie Risotto, Kristen Alimena, Christine Hooghuis, Kyra Panchenko, Emily Marroquin

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Tricia Sawyer, Marissa Lafayette, Marie Del Prete, Simone Almekias-Siegl, Marja Webster

8. Best Special Make-Up Effects

Evil (Paramount+)

Joel Harlow, Jeremy Selenfriend

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Waldo Mason, Emma Faulkes, Hannah Ecclestone, Heather McMullen

Interview with the Vampire - Season 2 (AMC and AMC+)

Tami Lane, Howard Berger, Polly McKay, Aneta Janíčková

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower, Paul Spateri, Emma Faulks

The Penguin (HBO)

Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Crystal Jurado, Diana Y. Choi, Claire Flewin

9. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina Joseph, Johnny Lomeli, LaLisa Turner

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Carole Nicolas, Mike Desir, Julien Parizet, Remy Pilot, Miharu Oshima

Grotesquerie (FX/Hulu)

Valerie Jackson, Lauren Poole, Sharif Poston, Jason Green

Hacks (Max)

Aubrey Marie, Jennifer Bell, Becca Weber, Portia Arikawe

The Penguin (HBO)

Brian Badie, Jenn Vasilopoulos, Mariko Miyagi, Bobby Diehl

10. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Erika Okvist, Farida Ghwedar, Emma Rigby

Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)

Sean Flanagan, Chris Clark, Josh Gericke, Kevin Maybee

Mary & George (STARZ)

Paul Gooch, Adam James Phillips, Julia Vernon

My Lady Jane (Amazon Prime Video)

Pippa Woods, Richard Muller, Hanna Lewis-Jones, Lucille Harding

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Karen Bartek, Brittany Madrigal, Frida Aradottir, Jill Crosby, Tiffany Bloom

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

11. Best Contemporary Make-Up

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Zena Green, Julie Socash, Angela Moos, Alison Gladieux, Glen Alen

Gaga Chromatica Ball (Max)

Sarah Tanno, Phuong Tran

Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek, Daniela Zivcovic

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

Beth Pilgreen, Lauren Killip, Hannah Baxter, Jan Rooney, Desha Hayes

The Voice (NBCUniversal)

Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Kristene Bernard, Marylin Lee Spiegel, Kathleen Karridene

12. Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Conan Must Go (Max)

Louise Myler

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Julie A. Socash, Angela Moos, Donna Bard, Louis Harriman, Tyson Fountaine

MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) (MTV/Paramount+)

Angelique Velez, Kyle Krueger, Ruthie Weems, Francisco Cardenas

Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Craig Lindberg, Rachel Pagani

13. Best Special Make-Up Effects

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Julie Socash

Night Court (NBC/Peacock)

Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Kevin Wasner, Hugo Villasenor

Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Brandon Grether, Amy Tagliamonti, Tom Denier Jr.

14. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

American Idol (ABC)

Dean Banowetz, Amber Maher, LaLisa Turner, Cory Rotenberg, Jerilynn Stephens

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Joe Matke, Marion Rogers, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon

MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's) (MTV/Paramount+)

Shawn Finch, Cory McCutcheon

The Upshaws (Netflix)

Cheryl Reid, Yvette Shelton, Brian Banks, Conrad Hilton

The Voice (NBCUniversal)

Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, LaLisa Turner, Suzette Boozer, Bia Iftikhar

15. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Joe Matke, Marion Rogers, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon

MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) (MTV/Paramount+)

Shawn Finch, Cory McCutcheon

Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal) Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher, Joe Whitmeyer, Amanda Duffy Evans

DAYTIME TELEVISION, GAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW

16. Best Make-Up

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Fox)

Jen Fregozo, Adam Burrell

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA (Netflix)

Tonia Green, Jude Alcala, Tyson Fountaine

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Peacock)

Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Monica Boyd Lester, Kim Weber, Louie Zakarian

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Max)

Sarah Egan, Rachel Roberts

The Young and the Restless (CBS / Paramount+)

Stacey Browning, James Elle, Robert Bolger, Riley Nightingall, Amanda Goldstein

17. Best Hair Styling

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Stephanie Paugh, Danielle Dubinsky, Karlye Buff, Alexis Reyes

The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS)

Daniel Howell, Toni Coburn

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Fox)

Robear Landeros, Albert Morrison

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Corey Morris, Kerry Joly, Brittany Hartman, Adam Long

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

18. Best Make-Up

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

Rita Ciccozzi, Ceilidh Dunn, Debbie Lelievre, Alannah Bilodeau, Vicki Syskakis

Danger Force (Nickelodeon)

Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Kim Perrodin, Kato DeStefan

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Naomi Bakstad, Megan Harkness, Krista Seller, Jonah Levy, Mike Fields

The Really Loud House (Season 2) (Nickelodeon/ Paramount+)

Sheila Trujillo, Michael Solano, Lauren Weinstein, Jennifer McDaniel, Sierra Barton

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)

Melissa Sandora, Sarah Benjamin Hall, Koji Ohmura

19. *TIE - Best Hair Styling – TIE*

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme, Codey Blair, Sandy Hall

Bunk'd: Learning the Ropes (Disney Channel)

Janice Z. Allison, Cheryl Eckert, Jani Kleinbard

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Jeannie Chow, Jessica Glyn-Jones, Amanda Dawn Mitchell, Heather McLellan, Sam Wyatt

The Really Loud House, Season 2 (Nickelodeon)

Charles Yusko, Shelly D. D'Apolito, Elicia Vasquez, Drew Quentin Burrell, Alison Smith

The Thundermans Return (Nickelodeon)

Amber Hamilton, Teresita Mariscal, Sophie Rose Gutterman, Laura Caponera

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)

Dwayne Ross, Tamara Tripp

COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS

20. Best Make-Up

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift (YouTube)

Melissa Rogers, Levi Vieira

OLIPOP Ridge Rush – "Alien" (YouTube)

Ally McGillicuddy, Bianca Appice, Dave Snyder

Secret - "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver" (E!, Bravo)

Scotia Boyd, Julie Hassett, Bianca Appice

"Taste" - Sabrina Carpenter (YouTube)

Chloe Sens, Lawrence Mercado, Josh Foster

"Time" - Daphne Guinness & David Lachapelle (YouTube)

Valli O'Reilly, Kris Evans, Nick Fischer, Kabuki, Donald Mowat

21. Best Hair Styling

Doritos - "Dinamitas" Super Bowl 2024

Katy McClintock, Fernando Santaella Navarro

Homes.com - "Salon"

Dominie Till, Fernando Navarro, Miles Jeffries

Loewe - "Decades of Confusion"

Michelle Ceglia, Rob Pickens, Rheanne White, Madeline LeCuyer

Secret - "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver" (E!, Bravo)

Pavy Olivarez, Taylor Tanaka-Suitt

"Time" - Daphne Guinness & David Lachapelle (YouTube)

Larry Dean, Dean McDaniel, Bonnie Subnick, Jessie McCollum

LIVE THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

22. California Regional: Best Make-Up and Hair Styling

La Traviata (LA Opera)

Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Nicole Rodrigues

Madame Butterfly (LA Opera)

Samantha Wiener, Maggie Clark, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett

Romeo and Juliet (LA Opera)

Samantha Wiener, Maggie Clark, Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Nathalie Eidt

Ruddigore or, The Bruja's Curse

Vanessa Blanchard Lee, Mwajuma "Naki" Mugambi, David Searle, Raegina Joyner

Turandot (LA Opera)

Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Brandi Strona, Kelso Millett, Nathalie Eidt

23. Broadway and International: Best Make-Up and Hair Styling

& Juliet (Broadway)

J. Jared Janas, Anthony Lauro, Sara Donovan, Ni'Kia McDaniel

Cabaret (Broadway)

Jamie Amadio, Brian Strumwasser, Erick Miralles, Antoinette Massiah

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (London)

Sam Cox, Guy Common

Chicago - The Musical (Broadway)

Barry Enst

The Great Gatsby (Broadway)

Kevin Thomas Garcia, Christine Hutcheson, Michael Duschl, Britt Griffith

Returning as producers of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to [email protected]. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org.

Follow @Local706 at: "X" (formerly Twitter) , Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube.

The 12th Annual MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Presenting Level: L'Oréal Groupe, Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty; Premier Level: Ardell; Gold Level: Kizo Labs, Le Mieux Skin Care; Silver Level: Codex Labs™, GHD, Westmore Beauty; Gift Bag Sponsors- VIP: L'Oréal Groupe, Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, Cinema Secrets, Codex Labs™, Jane Iredale, Kizo Labs, Le Mieux Skin Care, Westmore Beauty; Gift Bag Sponsors-Regular: Olaplex, RCMA Makeup, Le Mieux Skin Care, Kizo Labs; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING/TICKETS CONTACT:

IngleDodd Media • 310.207.4410, ext. 245 • [email protected]

***2024 MUAH Awards Sizzle Reel: CLICK HERE

MUAHS AWARDS SUPPORT CONTACT :

MUAHS Awards Support Team • [email protected].

TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:

Marley Wittuck • [email protected]

Media Contact:

Cheri Warner

818-760-8995

[email protected]

SOURCE Make Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)