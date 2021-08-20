Nominations Announced for the 8th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominees for the 8th Annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards were announced today by LMGI President John Rakich/LMGI. The awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process. Winners will be revealed during the virtual awards gala "Celebrate the Where," on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM PST.

This year, the LMGI Awards welcomed over three hundred qualified submissions from around the world, each uniquely demonstrating how locations enrich the art of filmmaking. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 8th Annual LMGI Awards will, once again, be presented on a digital platform, streaming to a worldwide and more inclusive audience.

THE NOMINEES FOR THE 8th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS ARE:



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM

Dreamland, Paramount

Enola Holmes, Netflix

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros

Mank, Netflix

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM

A Quiet Place 2, Paramount

Black Is King, Disney+

Concrete Cowboy, Netflix

Nomadland, Searchlight Pictures

Tenet, Warner Bros



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

Bridgerton, Netflix

The Crown - Season 4, Netflix

Fargo - Season 4, FX

The Nevers, HBOMax

Ratched, Netflix

Snowfall - Season 4, FX



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

The Handmaid's Tale - Season 4, Hulu

Lupin, Netflix

The Mosquito Coast, Apple TV+

Warrior Nun, Netflix

Woke, Hulu

Yellowstone - Season 3, Paramount Network



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, OR LIMITED SERIES

Halston, Netflix

Mare of Easttown, HBO

The Queen's Gambit, Netflix

The Serpent, Netflix

The Stand, Paramount +

The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime



OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

It Already Does That, Apple Watch Series 6 - View Here

Awareness About Organ Transplantation, Match - View Here

For When It's Time, Extra Gum - View Here

Create the Beyond, Sony - View Here

Play New, Nike - View Here



OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Bath Film Office, Bridgerton

Estonian Film Institute/Film Estonia, Tenet

Hamilton Music and Film Office, Umbrella Academy

Liverpool Film Office, Tin Star: Liverpool

Savannah Regional Film Commission, The Underground Railroad

Screen Queensland Australia, Love and Monsters

Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement, Humanitarian, Trail Blazer and the Eva Monley Awards which recognize and honors industry members who support the work of location professionals, will be announced in the near future.

The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by Platinum: Riverside County Film Commission, Studio Air Conditioning; Gold: Honolulu Film Office, Trilith Studios; Silver: Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, ON-SET Disposals; Bronze: City of Toronto, Classic Tents & Events, Inland Empire Film Services; Media Sponsors: The Location Guide and SHOOT Magazine.

Committee Chair of this year's LMGI Awards is John Rakich (Shadowhunters, Hemlock Grove, See). For information about the LMGI, visit www.locationmangers.org or contact [email protected]. For LMGI sponsorship opportunities, please contact Carol Skeldon at [email protected].

About the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI):

The Location Managers Guild International / LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. The LMGI is proud to be the only worldwide location resource for Location Professionals, combining regional commitment with international strength and community. We support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation. For more information about the LMGI, visit LocationManagers.org or follow us on Facebook; Twitter @The_LMGI; #LMGIawards, Instagram and YouTube.

