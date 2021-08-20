Nominations Announced for the 8th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards

LMGI Virtual Awards Ceremony "Celebrate the Where" Set for October 23, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominees for the 8th Annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards were announced today by LMGI President John Rakich/LMGI. The awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process. Winners will be revealed during the virtual awards gala "Celebrate the Where," on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM PST.

This year, the LMGI Awards welcomed over three hundred qualified submissions from around the world, each uniquely demonstrating how locations enrich the art of filmmaking. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 8th Annual LMGI Awards will, once again, be presented on a digital platform, streaming to a worldwide and more inclusive audience.

THE NOMINEES FOR THE 8th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS ARE:
 
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM
     Dreamland, Paramount
     Enola Holmes, Netflix
     Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros
     Mank, Netflix
     The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix
 
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM
     A Quiet Place 2, Paramount
     Black Is King, Disney+
     Concrete Cowboy, Netflix
     Nomadland, Searchlight Pictures
     Tenet, Warner Bros
 
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
     Bridgerton, Netflix
     The Crown - Season 4, Netflix
     Fargo - Season 4, FX
     The Nevers, HBOMax
     Ratched, Netflix
     Snowfall - Season 4, FX
 
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
     The Handmaid's Tale - Season 4, Hulu
     Lupin, Netflix
     The Mosquito Coast, Apple TV+
     Warrior Nun, Netflix
     Woke, Hulu
     Yellowstone - Season 3, Paramount Network
 
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, OR LIMITED SERIES
     Halston, Netflix
     Mare of Easttown, HBO
     The Queen's Gambit, Netflix
     The Serpent, Netflix
     The Stand, Paramount +
     The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime
 
OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL
     It Already Does That, Apple Watch Series 6 View Here
     Awareness About Organ Transplantation, Match - View Here
     For When It's Time, Extra Gum - View Here
     Create the Beyond, Sony - View Here
     Play New, Nike - View Here
 
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
     Bath Film OfficeBridgerton
     Estonian Film Institute/Film EstoniaTenet
     Hamilton Music and Film OfficeUmbrella Academy
     Liverpool Film Office, Tin Star: Liverpool
     Savannah Regional Film CommissionThe Underground Railroad
     Screen Queensland Australia, Love and Monsters

Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement, Humanitarian, Trail Blazer and the Eva Monley Awards which recognize and honors industry members who support the work of location professionals, will be announced in the near future.

The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by Platinum: Riverside County Film Commission, Studio Air Conditioning; Gold: Honolulu Film Office, Trilith Studios; Silver: Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, ON-SET Disposals; Bronze: City of Toronto, Classic Tents & Events, Inland Empire Film Services; Media Sponsors: The Location Guide and SHOOT Magazine.

Committee Chair of this year's LMGI Awards is John Rakich (Shadowhunters, Hemlock Grove, See). For information about the LMGI, visit www.locationmangers.org or contact [email protected]. For LMGI sponsorship opportunities, please contact Carol Skeldon at [email protected].

About the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI):
The Location Managers Guild International / LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. The LMGI is proud to be the only worldwide location resource for Location Professionals, combining regional commitment with international strength and community. We support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation.  For more information about the  LMGI, visit LocationManagers.org or follow us on Facebook; Twitter @The_LMGI; #LMGIawards, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)