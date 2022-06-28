Nominations Announced for the 9th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards

LMGI Awards Set for August 27, 2022

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) has announced nominations for the 9th Annual LMGI Awards honoring the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. Winners will be honored at the LMGI Awards ceremony, returning to a live in-person event on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The honors also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process.

The 9th Annual LMGI Awards will be held on August 27th and honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television, commercials and film commissions from around the globe.

This year, the LMGI Awards welcomed over 300 qualified submissions from around the world, each uniquely demonstrating how locations enrich the art of filmmaking.

THE NOMINEES FOR THE 9th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS ARE:



Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series

"Atlanta" – Season 3 – FX Productions/FX Network

"Better Call Saul" – Season 6 – High Bridge Productions/AMC

"Reservation Dogs" – Dive/FX Networks

"Succession" – Season 3 – Gary Sanchez Productions/HBO

"Yellowstone" – Season 4 – Paramount Network

Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series

"Bridgerton" - Season 2 – Shondaland/ Netflix

"Narcos: Mexico" - Gaumont International Television/ Netflix

"Pachinko" - Media Res/ Apple TV+

"SEE" - Season 2 - Apple TV+

"Stranger Things" - Season 4 - 21 Laps Entertainment/ Warner Home Video & Netflix

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Season 4 – Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology, or Limited Series

"Dopesick" - John Goldwyn Productions/Hulu

"Inventing Anna" - Shondaland/Netflix

"Station Eleven" - Pacesetter Productions/HBO Max

"The First Lady" – Showtime Networks

"The Tourist" - All3Media International/HBO Max

"Under the Banner of Heaven" - Aggregate Film/FX Network

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film

CODA - Apple TV+

Drive My Car - Bitters End/Janus Films

Everything, Everywhere All at Once - A24

In the Heights - Warner Bros.

No Time to Die - MGM Studios

Top Gun: Maverick - Paramount Pictures

Outstanding Locations in a Period Film

House of Gucci - MGM Studios

Licorice Pizza - MGM/Focus Features

Last Night in Soho- Universal/Focus Features

The Northman - Universal/Focus Features

The Power of the Dog - Netflix

Outstanding Locations in a Single Commercial

Crown Royale: Kickoff with Crown

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Spiderman Only Way Home

OHRA: Don't Worry About Ending Up Sleeping with the Fishes

Renault: Megane E-Tech

Rolls Royce Black Badge: Embrace the Night

Outstanding Film Commission

City of Brantford, Ontario, Canada - The Handmaid's Tale

City of Kingston, Ontario, Canada - The Mayor of Kingstown

Hawaii Film Office - The White Lotus

Jamaica Promotions Corporation - No Time to Die

Oklahoma Film & Music Office - Reservation Dogs

The Royal Film Commission, Jordan - Zara Man

Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement, Humanitarian, Trailblazer and the Eva Monley Awards which recognize and honors industry members who support the work of location professionals, will be announced in the near future.



The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by Title: Studio Air Conditioning; Diamond: Board Brothers, Inc.; Platinum: Trilith Studios; Gold: Classic Tents & Events, Toni Maier On Location, Inc.; Silver: Hollywood Locations, Inland Empire Film Services, Los Angeles Center Studios, Production Security Services, Riverside County Film Commission;

Bronze: Directors Guild of Canada, British Columbia, El Dorado Lake Tahoe Film & Media Office, ON-SET Displays, Savannah Regional Film Commission, The Location Portal; Media Sponsors: Variety, The Location Guide and SHOOT Magazine.



Committee Chair of this year's LMGI Awards is LMGI President John Rakich (Shadowhunters, Hemlock Grove, See). For information about the LMGI, visit http://www.locationmanagers.org/ or contact Erika Howard at [email protected]. For LMGI sponsorship opportunities, please contact Carol Skeldon at [email protected].

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses, and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers/Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations. For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit www.LocationManagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and Twitter (@TheLMGI).

LMGI CONTACT:

Erika Howard · 310.967.2007

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cheri Warner · Weissman/Markovitz Communications · 818.760.8995

[email protected]

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Carol Skeldon · IngleDodd Media · 310.650.8838

[email protected]

SOURCE Location Managers Guild International (LMGI)