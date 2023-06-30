Nominations Announced for the Location Managers Guild International Awards

The 10th Anniversary LMGI Awards Show Set for August 26, 2023

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) has announced nominations for the Annual LMGI Awards honoring the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television, commercials, and film commissions from around the globe. This year marks the 20th Anniversary of the guild and the 10th Anniversary of the LMGI Awards ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

The LMGI Awards welcomed a record number of submissions from around the world, each uniquely demonstrating how locations enrich the art of filmmaking.

THE NOMINEES FOR THE 10th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS ARE:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

"Jack Ryan" - Season 3 –Prime Video

"Succession" - Season 4 - HBO l Max

"The Diplomat" - Netflix

"The Handmaids Tale" - Season 5 – Hulu/MGM Studios

"The Last of Us" – HBO l Max

"The Old Man" – FX Networks

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

"1923" - Paramount

"Peaky Blinders" - Season 6 – Netflix

"Perry Mason" - Season 2 – HBO l Max

"SEE "– Season 3 – Apple TV +

"Westworld" - Season 4 – HBO l Max

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY OR LIMITED SERIES

"A Spy Among Friends" – Prime Video

"Daisy Jones and the Six" – Prime Video

"The White Lotus" - Season 2 - HBO l Max

"Queen Charlotte" - Netflix

"White House Plumbers" – HBO l Max

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Glass Onion - Netflix

John Wick 4 - Lionsgate

Tár - Focus/Universal Pictures

The Covenant - Netflix

Troll – Netflix

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front - Netflix

Argentina 1985 – Prime Video

The Banshees of Inisherin - Searchlight Pictures

The Fabelmans - Universal Pictures

The Woman King - Tri Star Pictures/Sony Pictures

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

AirPods Pro "Quiet the Noise"

Apple "The Greatest"

Go RVing Canada "You Are Out There"

Icelandair "Easy to Stop, Hard to Leave"

Visit California "Kidifornia Family Vacation"

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISISON

The Alberta Film Commissions (Calgary, Edmonton)/Calgary Economic Development - "The Last of Us"

The City of Brantford - "The Handmaids Tale" - Season 5

The City of Worcester, MA Film Commission - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Czech Film Commission - The Gray Man

The Montana Film Office - "1923" The Oklahoma Film + Music Office - "Reservation Dogs" - Season 2

Esteemed Location Scout Beth Tate (Twilight, Beverly Hills 90210) will receive this year's Trailblazer Award. Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement, Humanitarian and the Eva Monley Awards will be announced in the near future.

The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by Title: Studio Air Conditioning; Gold: Directors Guild of Canada, British Columbia; Directors Guild of Canada, Ontario; Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), Honolulu Film Office, ON-SET Disposals, Pacific Production Services, Pacific Traffic Control, Riverside County Film Commission, Teamsters Local 399, Trilith Studios; Silver: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Giggster, Mat Men, San Antonio Film Commission; Bronze: Hotel ERWIN, Inland Empire Film Services, Menifee Film Office, Palihotel Culver City, Palihotel Westwood Village, Savannah Regional Film Commission; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, SHOOT Magazine|SHOOTonline .

For information about the LMGI, visit locationmanagers.org or contact Erika Howard at [email protected].

For LMGI sponsorship opportunities, please contact Carol Skeldon at [email protected]. This year's awards are produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative and IngleDodd Media and written by Shelly Goldstein.

Follow the LMGI #LMGI and the #LMGIawards on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and Twitter (@TheLMGI).

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries, dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses, and communities. We promote awareness of the location professionals' place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6) non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers or Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations.

