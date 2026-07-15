Nominations Are Open for the 2026 Teledentistry Innovation Awards

The Tellie Awards honor the innovators expanding access to care, improving patient outcomes, and advancing medical-dental integration.

METUCHEN, N.J., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MouthWatch, Inc. and Dentistry.One, LLC have opened nominations for the 2026 Teledentistry Innovation Awards, introducing a new Medical-Dental Innovator category that recognizes the growing movement to integrate oral healthcare into whole-person care. Now in its ninth year, the awards, known as "the Tellies," recognize individuals, institutions, and organizations that are implementing virtual care models to increase access to oral healthcare and improve patient outcomes.

The new Medical-Dental Innovator category reflects one of the most significant shifts in healthcare today. An increasing amount of research continues to link oral health to over 60 systemic conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and adverse pregnancy outcomes, yet dental and medical care have historically operated in separate silos. The category will honor innovators using teledentistry and virtual care to close that gap, whether by embedding oral health screenings in medical settings, coordinating referrals to care, or building care models that treat the mouth as part of the body.

"When we launched the Tellies nine years ago, teledentistry was still finding its footing. Today, it's an essential part of care delivery, and the awards have grown alongside it," said Brant Herman, Co-Founder and CEO of MouthWatch and Dentistry.One. "The Tellies honor the innovators who prove what's possible: greater access, better outcomes, and a more connected model of care. Our new Medical-Dental Innovator category recognizes the next frontier, where oral health and overall health come together."

The Tellies honor a broad range of teledentistry and virtual care applications across six categories:

Dentist/Specialist Innovator: General practitioners and specialists using teledentistry and virtual care to enhance clinical workflows or improve patient experiences.

General practitioners and specialists using teledentistry and virtual care to enhance clinical workflows or improve patient experiences. Dental Hygiene Innovator: Hygienists leveraging teledentistry to expand access to preventive care and strengthen patient relationships in any setting.

Hygienists leveraging teledentistry to expand access to preventive care and strengthen patient relationships in any setting. Oral Health Program Innovator: Public health initiatives, dental support organizations, nonprofits, and community programs using teledentistry to transform access, improve care coordination, and enhance outcomes.

Public health initiatives, dental support organizations, nonprofits, and community programs using teledentistry to transform access, improve care coordination, and enhance outcomes. Educational Institution Innovator: Dental and hygiene schools and universities embedding teledentistry into their curriculum or outreach to prepare the next generation of connected care providers.

Dental and hygiene schools and universities embedding teledentistry into their curriculum or outreach to prepare the next generation of connected care providers. Industry Innovator: Individuals or organizations advancing the dental industry through new technologies, partnerships, or systems where teledentistry plays a key role.

Individuals or organizations advancing the dental industry through new technologies, partnerships, or systems where teledentistry plays a key role. Medical-Dental Innovator: Providers, organizations, or initiatives bridging the gap between dental and medical care through teledentistry or virtual care, improving health outcomes by connecting oral health to overall systemic health.

Each winner will receive a $1,000 cash grant to support their efforts to transform oral healthcare, recognition at the Tellie Awards ceremony during the Greater New York Dental Meeting, and national media coverage highlighting their work.

Nominations, including self-nominations, will be accepted through October 15, 2026. Nominations can be submitted at tellieawards.com. Winners will be announced during the 2026 Greater New York Dental Meeting, scheduled for November 27 through December 1. Details for the invitation-only awards ceremony will be shared at a later date.

About MouthWatch, Inc.

MouthWatch, Inc., is a leader in developing digital technology solutions that drive success for dental professionals, improve oral healthcare, and enhance the overall patient experience. Headquartered in Metuchen, New Jersey, MouthWatch is recognized for its intraoral cameras and TeleDent software, which are used in over 48,000 practices, 40+ leading Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), and more than 100 dental and hygiene schools.

For more information, visit mouthwatch.com

About Dentistry.One

Dentistry.One is a virtual-first oral health platform developed by MouthWatch, Inc., designed to extend oral health access and integrate dental care into broader medical workflows. Services include AI-powered screening through SmileScan™, live video and asynchronous clinical consultations, care coordination, and a collaborative practice hygiene network.

For more information, visit dentistry.one.

877-544-4342

Media Contact:

Jon Cerbie

[email protected]

877-544-4342

SOURCE MouthWatch, Inc.