Nominations being accepted for the 2026 Toyota Family Teacher of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Families Learning (NCFL) and Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) want to recognize educators who are making a difference in the lives of families, and they need your help. Through March 16th, you can recognize an exceptional teacher by nominating them for the 2026 Toyota Family Teacher of the Year award. Now in its 30th year, the Toyota Family Teacher of the Year Award honors educators who use a strong multigenerational approach to learning and who focus on building effective partnerships between schools and families to support student success and school improvement. NCFL and Toyota seek nominations from across the United States in order to amplify unsung heroes in our communities and their efforts to help children and families thrive.

The educator selected as the 2026 Toyota Family Teacher of the Year will receive $20,000 to further ongoing family learning projects to advance family literacy and learning in their schools, districts, and communities. The runner-up will receive $5,000. The winner and runner-up will be honored in San Antonio, Texas on November 10, 2026 during NCFL's annual national convening, the 2026 Families Learning Conference .

Nominations to recognize an educator's role in positively engaging children and families can be submitted through NCFL's website . Nominators can be anyone familiar with an educator's work, including adult learners, parenting adults, colleagues, and administrators. Nominations will be accepted through 11:59PM PDT on Sunday, March 16, 2026.

Since 1997, Toyota Family Teacher of the Year winners, runners-up, and their respective organizations have received $755,000 and funded 59 innovative teacher-led projects. For a full list of past winners, visit NCFL's website . Nominees should meet the following criteria:

Work in the United States for a school- or community-based program that engages families in learning.

Demonstrate a record of success engaging families in educational settings.

Have a passion and persistence in supporting family engagement.

Work alongside parenting adults and children using a strong multigenerational approach to help them learn together in innovative ways.

Implement innovative ideas for expanding their program to benefit families and/or to engage more families.

Serve communities and families with high literacy and socioeconomic needs.

About the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL)

NCFL is a national nonprofit that has worked for more than 35 years to eradicate poverty through education solutions for families. We believe education is a shared, nonpartisan responsibility and that collaboration among families, schools, and community members can lead to powerful learning experiences. NCFL's vision is to establish coordinated and aligned family learning systems in 60 communities, built with and for families, to increase education and economic outcomes and create thriving communities. For more information on NCFL, visit familieslearning.org . To learn more about our vision or become a Family Learning Community™ partner, visit familieslearning.org/flc .

