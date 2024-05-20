Nominations being accepted for Toyota Family Teacher of the Year

The National Center for Families Learning and Toyota will award $20,000 to recognize the nation's leading family engagement educator

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL) issued a call for nominations to find this year's Toyota Family Teacher of the Year. For 28 years, NCFL and Toyota have partnered to recognize educators from across the nation who use a strong multi-generational approach to learning and focus on building effective family-school partnerships that support student achievement and school improvement.

The educator selected as Toyota Family Teacher of the Year will receive a $20,000 grant to further ongoing family engagement efforts. One runner-up will receive $5,000. The winner and runner-up will be officially announced in Louisville, Kentucky on November 20th during the 2024 Families Learning Conference, NCFL's premier convening of family learning educators, practitioners, researchers, and community-based organizations.

Since 1997, Toyota Family Teacher of the Year winners, runners-up, and their respective organizations have received $700,000 and funded 56 innovative teacher-led projects. For a full list of past winners, visit NCFL's website .

Nominees should meet the following criteria:

Work in the United States for a school- or community-based program that engages families in the educational process

for a school- or community-based program that engages families in the educational process Demonstrate a record of success engaging families in educational settings

Have a passion and persistence for supporting the engagement of parenting adults.

Work alongside parenting adults and children using a strong multi-generational approach to help them learn together in innovative ways

Implement innovative ideas for expanding their program to benefit families and/or to engage more families

Serve communities and families with high literacy and socioeconomic needs

How to apply:

To recognize an educator's role in positively engaging children and families, visit NCFL's website . Nominations will be accepted through 11:59PM PDT on June 17, 2024.

About the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL)

NCFL is a national nonprofit that has worked for more than 35 years to eradicate poverty through education solutions for families. We believe education is a shared, nonpartisan responsibility and that collaboration among families, schools, and community members can lead to powerful learning experiences. NCFL's vision is to establish coordinated and aligned family learning systems in 60 communities by 2030, built with and for families, to increase education and economic outcomes and create more equitable communities. For more information on NCFL, visit familieslearning.org . To learn more about our vision or become a Family Learning Community partner, visit familieslearning.org/60x30 .

About Toyota

Toyota has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 28 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

National Center for Families Learning - Amy Foster Parish, 703-472-5997, [email protected]

SOURCE National Center for Families Learning