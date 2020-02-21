Nominations Close March 16 for 2020 Teachers Who Shine Awards

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When students go on spring break, some teachers spend their vacations grading papers. The best among them would have it no other way. That's why Mister Car Wash asks Americans for their help to show appreciation for teachers through its annual Teachers Who Shine Award.

In 2020, Mister Car Wash will recognize 50 of America's most inspiring teachers culled from nominations submitted by the public online at www.mistercarwash.com/teacher . The deadline for submissions is midnight March 16. Nominating is easy and submission guidelines are posted.