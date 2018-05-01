Nominations Now Open for 6th Annual Harrington Prize for Innovation in Medicine

Nomination guidelines can be found at: HarringtonDiscovery.org/ThePrize.

The Harrington Prize, which carries a $20,000 honorarium, is a collaboration between The American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI), one of the nation's oldest and most respected medical honor societies, and the Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio—part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. The Harrington Discovery Institute is a nonprofit institute dedicated to supporting physician-scientists, and all scientists in areas of unmet therapeutic need, in their work to transform discoveries into medicines for the benefit of society.

Both organizations recognize the obstacles associated with turning discoveries into medicines, and they are eager to highlight those who have navigated the path successfully or whose work has led to novel treatments.

A committee composed of members of the ASCI Council and the Harrington Discovery Institute Scientific Advisory Board will review the nominations and select the awardee. In addition to the honorarium, the 2019 recipient will deliver the Harrington Prize Lecture at the 2019 Joint Meeting of the Association of American Physicians (AAP), the ASCI, and the American Physician Scientists Association (APSA) April 5-7, 2019; will participate at the 2019 Harrington Discovery Institute annual symposium May 22 -23, 2019; and will publish a personal essay in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Previous award winners are Helen H. Hobbs, MD (2018); Daniel J. Drucker, MD, Joel F. Habener, MD, and Jens J. Holst, MD, DMSc (2017 co-recipients); Jeffrey M. Friedman, MD, PhD (2016); Douglas R. Lowy, MD (2015); and Harry C. Dietz, MD (2014).

