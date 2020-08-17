Nominations Now Open for One of the World's Most Preeminent Ocean Conservation Awards - Loggerhead Marinelife Center's Go Blue Awards

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th Annual Go Blue Awards, hosted by Loggerhead Marine Center (LMC), is now accepting nominations to recognize the most distinguished individuals in conservation and a business or nonprofit that promotes, implements or contributes to a "blue" lifestyle. An esteemed, independent panel of judges will select final candidates for the annual awards ceremony, which will be hosted on Friday, October 23, 2020. Due to unique circumstances surrounding COVID-19, this year's event will be hosted virtually, allowing guests from around the globe to attend the award ceremony and Joel Sartore's presentation.

Renowned speaker and National Geographic Magazine photographer, Joel Sartore, to keynote at the 12th Annual Go Blue Awards. (L to R) Lynne and Pete Wells - founders of the Go Blue Awards hosted by Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

The Go Blue Awards will feature renowned photographer Joel Sartore, as the keynote speaker who has dedicated 25 years with National Geographic Magazine. In addition to being a life-risking wildlife photographer, Sartore is also an acclaimed speaker, author, teacher, and creator of the National Geographic project, Photo Ark . Sartore's keynote presentation will take guests on a journey packed with humor, inspiration, and personal anecdotes from the field while sharing his career insights on raising awareness to save species from extinction. Joel is returning to the Go Blue Awards as a keynote speaker to update the Center and its guests on the progress he has made since visiting LMC in 2015.

"The Annual Go Blue Awards is a homecoming for those who exemplify LMC's mission toward marine conservation, research and education," said Board Chairman, Lynne Wells. "We look forward to receiving a strong pool of nominees and selecting standout finalists that will inspire the next generation conservations to take charge."

Nominations are officially open to local and international candidates! To nominate a person or business in one of the award categories, visit marinelife.org/goblue . Nominations close on September 4. Finalists will be announced virtually later that month.

The Go Blue Awards Distinct Categories:

Lifetime Achievement: The Eleanor Fletcher Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a person who exemplifies a lifelong, extraordinary commitment to marine conservation through their work or volunteer activities similar to LMC Founder Eleanor Fletcher .

recognizes a person who exemplifies a lifelong, extraordinary commitment to marine conservation through their work or volunteer activities similar to LMC Founder . Volunteerism: The Blue Ambassador of the Year Award will recognize a person who has made significant contributions to ocean conservation through volunteer-related activities.

will recognize a person who has made significant contributions to ocean conservation through volunteer-related activities. Work/Career: The Blue Friend of the Year Award recognizes a person who has made significant contributions to ocean conservation through work-related activities.

recognizes a person who has made significant contributions to ocean conservation through work-related activities. Youth: The Blue Hatchling Youth Award recognizes students up to and including 12 th grade who have made significant contributions to marine conservation through volunteer-related activities.

recognizes students up to and including 12 grade who have made significant contributions to marine conservation through volunteer-related activities. Business/Corporate: The Blue Business of the Year Award will recognize a business that has made outstanding contributions toward promoting conservation or restoration of marine life or ecosystems through their practices, products or technology.

Previous Go Blue Award recipients include:

Dr. Guy Harvey, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation; Dr. Sylvia Earle, Mission Blue; Hardy Jones, executive director, Bluevoice.org; Nathaniel Reed, Everglades Foundation; Dr. Edith Widder, Ocean Research & Conservation Association; Florida Power & Light Company; Gary Adkison, U.S. Shark Foundation; Ted Turner, 4ocean; Giacomo Abrusci, SEVENSEAS Media; International Game Fish Association; and Coral Restoration Foundation.

Former and current judges include:

Paul Nicklen; photographer and marine biologist, National Geographic and Co-Founder SeaLegacy; Dr. Robert Ballard, National Geographic's Explorer-in-Residence and Jim Toomey, Mission Blue executive director, Sherman's Lagoon comic strip creator. For a complete list of judges, please visit marinelife.org/connect/goblue .

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visit marinelife.org/goblue .

Media Contact:

Lauren Eissey, PR and Engagement Specialist

561-627-8280, x124

[email protected]

Additional photos available upon request.

SOURCE Loggerhead Marinelife Center

Related Links

http://marinelife.org/goblue

