The AAJ Paralegal of the Year Award is sponsored by Advocate Capital, Inc. and is granted to one exceptional individual who consistently makes contributions to the paralegal profession and acts as an inspiration to other paralegals through their knowledge of the law, perseverance in cases, and superior skill set. The ideal candidate must demonstrate a commitment to both continuing legal education and their community through volunteering.

Any AAJ Paralegal Affiliate who has been a member for a minimum one year is eligible to receive the 2018 Paralegal of the Year Award, but they must be nominated by another AAJ Paralegal Affiliate or an AAJ Attorney member in good standing. If you have someone you would like to nominate, please submit a completed entry form to Jennifer Rafter at jennifer.rafter@justice.org. Entries will be accepted through Friday, May 11th.

To download the 2018 Paralegal of the Year Award nomination form, click here.

The winner of the 2018 Paralegal of the Year Award will be selected by June 1st and will receive the award at AAJ's 2018 Annual Convention on July 7-10th in Denver, Colorado. Complimentary airfare, hotel accommodations, and registration will be provided.

Advocate Capital, Inc. is the premier provider of strategic financial products and accounting services for successful trial law firms. It has served the plaintiff bar for more than 18 years from its headquarters in Nashville, TN and enjoys a client base that extends nationwide. For more information, visit www.advocatecapital.com or call 1.877.894.9724.

CONTACT: Rachel Markin

Marketing Supervisor

Advocate Capital, Inc.

RMarkin@advocatecapital.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nominations-now-open-for-the-2018-aaj-paralegal-of-the-year-award-sponsored-by-advocate-capital-inc-300634880.html

SOURCE Advocate Capital, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.advocatecapital.com

