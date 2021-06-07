Nominations Now Open for the 2021 Cintas C.A.P.E. Awards, Recognizing EVS Technicians

CINCINNATI, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To recognize and honor the heroic work of outstanding Environmental Services (EVS) technicians, Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) is accepting nominations for the 2021 C.A.P.E. Award (Cleaning to Advance the Patient Experience) through August 9, 2021.

The C.A.P.E. Award honors EVS staff in acute or long-term care facilities who are at the frontline of patient care, providing clean and safe facilities for healthcare workers, patients, residents and visitors across the country. The public can nominate an EVS superhero technician who might not wear a cape, but who plays a critical role in cleaning and sanitizing.

"Over the past year, we've appreciated just how essential the people who provide these services are, especially with facility cleanliness and sanitization being so top of mind," said Chad Poeppelmeier, Vice President of Healthcare at Cintas. "EVS staff play a crucial role in cleaning and sanitizing public and private areas, including patient rooms, to eliminate viruses, germs and hospital-acquired infections. We are so proud to recognize these heroes for the incredible and unheralded work they do."

Once the nomination period closes, a panel of Cintas representatives will evaluate the qualifying nominations based on their compelling nature and the quality of service and dedication of the nominee. The panel will select 10 winners to each receive a $2,500 cash prize and a $2,500 donation to their healthcare institution on their behalf. Winners will also receive a Rubbermaid charging bucket with products inside.

The C.A.P.E. Awards were launched in 2020 with more than 700 nominations received. The eight award winners in 2020 were selected for their impeccable motivation, reliability, adaptability and commitment to supporting the clinical staff and other teams they interacted with. These winners provide a great inspiration to nominees for the 2021 award.

To nominate an excellent EVS technician, and to learn more about the Cintas C.A.P.E. Award, visit https://www.cintascapeawards.com/.

