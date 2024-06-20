Nominations Now Open for the 2024 ALM Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards

This year, CU Times greatly expands the number of award categories to 35, plus adds educational sessions to its third annual Luminaries Awards event.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CU Times, the most comprehensive, independent credit union news site in the industry and part of ALM, is excited to announce that nominations are now open for the 2024 Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards .

Now in its third year, the Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards recognizes individuals, teams, projects and organizations within the credit union movement making the biggest impact in their communities and the lives of credit union members. For 2024, CU Times has expanded the program to include 35 categories that reflect the industry today and where it is headed. As in previous years, the categories offer seasoned executives and rising stars from both credit unions and organizations serving the credit union industry the chance to shine.

"The Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards program gives us an opportunity to showcase and honor the people behind some of the most innovative, meaningful initiatives being put into motion at credit unions and credit union service organizations across the nation," CU Times Editor-in-Chief Michael Ogden said. "Since launching the program in 2022, we have been consistently impressed with the caliber of nominations. This year, we look forward to celebrating more people and organizations than ever through an expanded list of award categories."

The deadline to submit nominations is Thursday, July 18, 2024. Selected by a distinguished and diverse panel of judges from across the credit union industry, as well as by the CU Times editorial team, the finalists will be revealed on CUTimes.com in early September. This year's winners will be announced live on stage at the third annual Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards Dinner at Disney's Yacht Club Resort in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Winners will also be profiled on CUTimes.com and receive additional recognition via CU Times' social channels email newsletters and the "Shared Accounts With CU Times" podcast.

Newly added elements of this year's Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards event include pre-dinner educational sessions for attendees and numerous ways for credit unions to participate during the awards dinner.

To submit a nomination for the 2024 Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards, please visit the Luminaries website , which also contains the full list of award categories and additional information about sponsorship opportunities, nomination criteria, the judging process and past winners.

