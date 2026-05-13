Nominations Now Open for the 2026 Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards

Several new categories are introduced for the fifth annual Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards, including Consultant of the Year and Cryptocurrency & Stablecoin Innovation.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CU Times, part of the Arc network, and the most comprehensive, independent credit union news site in the industry, is excited to announce that nominations are now open for the 2026 Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards.

Now in its fifth year, the Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards is a distinguished program honoring the individuals and organizations within the credit union movement that are championing innovation, advancing financial well-being, and making a lasting impact on members, communities, and the industry as a whole. For 2026, CU Times has introduced several new categories, including one focused on consulting, which will honor organizations that advise financial cooperatives in the areas of Operations, Marketing, HR, Legal/Compliance, Strategic Planning and Mergers & Acquisitions, as well as recognize one outstanding individual Consultant of the Year.

Another new category, Branch Experience, will spotlight credit unions that are redefining the role of the branch by delivering exceptional, member-centric experiences tailored to their communities. What's more, to reflect the innovation occurring in the credit union payments space, CU Times has included a subcategory of Cryptocurrency & Stablecoin Innovation under the main category of Product Innovation, which will honor credit unions that are thoughtfully exploring and implementing digital asset solutions, as well as the organizations helping credit unions to do so.

As in previous years, the awards program will give credit unions, third-party organizations that serve credit unions, and both the seasoned professionals and Rising Stars that serve them the opportunity to showcase their accomplishments in Community Impact, Leadership, Marketing, and Innovation in Technology.

"Opening nominations for the fifth year of the Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards is an exciting opportunity to recognize the talent, innovation, and impact shaping the credit union industry," Michael Ogden, Senior Director of Content Experience & Strategy at CU Times, said. "Over the years, the Luminaries Awards event has grown into a truly special, interactive experience that honors inspiring people and programs while fostering education and collaboration across the industry. As the industry continues to evolve, we're proud to introduce new categories, which reflect the forward-thinking work being done and help ensure we continue to honor the very best of the best."

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, July 10, 2026. Selected by a distinguished and diverse panel of judges from across the credit union industry, as well as by the CU Times editorial team, the finalists will be revealed on CUTimes.com in early September. This year's winners, who will be announced live on stage on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 at the fifth annual Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards dinner in Orlando, FL, will also be profiled on CUTimes.com and receive additional recognition via CU Times' social channels, email newsletters, and the "Shared Accounts With CU Times" podcast.

The 2026 Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards event will be preceded by CU Times' annual Industry Series Program, which features a keynote presentation, panel discussion, and interactive roundtable session designed to educate attendees on the most critical topics impacting the credit union space today.

To submit a nomination for the 2026 Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards, please visit the Luminaries website, which also contains the full list of award categories and additional information about sponsorship opportunities, nomination criteria, the judging process, and past winners.

About Credit Union Times

CUTimes.com is the most comprehensive, independent credit union news site in the industry. Credit Union Times' trusted and independent team of experts provides credit union leaders with the strategic and tactical information necessary to run their institutions and better serve members. We celebrate those who are adapting and succeeding in new ways and translate the impact of regulations and technology into digestible, shareable information that can be immediately put into real-life practice. For more information, visit cutimes.com.

SOURCE Credit Union Times