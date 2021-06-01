Nominations Now Open for the 38th Annual Governor's Volunteer Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are open for the 38th Annual Governor's Volunteer Awards , administered by OneStar Foundation . The Governor's Volunteer Awards are an opportunity for the state of Texas to honor the exemplary service and volunteerism of individuals and organizations making a significant impact in communities across Texas.

"Texans truly are generous by nature," said Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott. "And Greg and I are so inspired by the selfless service shown by so many volunteers all across this great state this past year. As our communities continue to grow more resilient each day, we are reminded that the true strength of the Lone Star State is found in our people. We are pleased to once again celebrate that spirit of service through the Governor's Volunteer Awards."

Nominations for the awards are open in nine categories:

Governor's Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award

First Lady's Youth Volunteer Rising Star Award

Volunteer of the Year Award

Volunteer Family of the Year Award

Corporate Volunteering Champion Award

Service-Learning Champion Award

Innovation in Volunteerism Award

Excellence in Disaster Volunteerism Award

National Service "Make a Difference" Award

For descriptions of the award categories or to nominate an individual or organization, visit onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards .

A list of last year's 2020 Governor's Volunteer Award winners can be found at onestarfoundation.org/first-lady-cecilia-abbott-onestar-foundation-announce-2020-governors-volunteer-awards-recipients . (Previous award winners may be available for media interviews upon request.)

"We are grateful to the Governor and First Lady for recognizing and celebrating the impact of volunteers in Texas," said Chris Bugbee, OneStar CEO. "Each year we are inspired by the incredible acts of service from our Governor's Volunteer Award winners."

The past year has been a challenge for nonprofits engaging volunteers and has required extraordinary adaptability and innovation. OneStar surveyed Texas nonprofit organizations in late 2020 with a goal of better understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their work and missions ( Texas Nonprofit Leaders' COVID-19 Impact Report , December 2020). The survey showed that:

42% of respondents faced increased demand for services from their clients and communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

76% of respondents endured moderate to severe reductions in volunteer engagement for delivering their programs and services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Though the last year has been unlike any other we have known, volunteers have demonstrated incredible resilience and remained committed to giving their time and talent to support communities across Texas," Bugbee said. "We all recognize the heightened needs and challenges the pandemic has brought. We look forward to recognizing those who continued serving others and provided light in what has been a dark time for so many."

Nominations will close July 16, 2021. Awardees will be honored in the fall at an evening reception at the Governor's Mansion hosted by Honorary Chair of the Governor's Volunteer Awards, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott. For more information visit onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards .

About OneStar

OneStar strengthens Texas communities by creating pathways for individuals and organizations to engage, connect and accelerate their impact. We advance service and volunteering as effective solutions to our state's toughest social challenges. We are recognized as a statewide voice for the Texas nonprofit sector and a respected partner to foundations, state agencies and the business community. Born from state government in 1974, we carry out our mission with direction and guidance from the Office of the Texas Governor. Learn more at onestarfoundation.org .

Contact: Joelle Polisky, [email protected], (615) 516-0358

SOURCE OneStar Foundation