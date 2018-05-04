Nominations Open for 2018 Women Tech Awards

"As Silicon Slopes continues unprecedented technology growth, women are playing a key role in driving that growth in their roles from engineers to software developers and executives," said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. "The Women Tech Awards allow us to shine a light on these women and help inspire other women to pursue and continue careers in STEM fields."

Women of all technology and STEM backgrounds are eligible to be recognized in the Women Tech Awards for their efforts in the tech community. To nominate someone for the awards, out the following form. Nominations will be open May 1-31, 2018. Judges will include some of Silicon Slopes top tech industry leaders. Winners will be announced and honored at an awards ceremony on October 24, 2018 at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

Over the past ten years, the Women Tech Awards have recognized over 160 finalists and 20 student finalists, creating a platform to make their contributions, innovations and leadership recognized across the technology industry. Through the visibility brought by these awards, these women have been the inspiration for other women and high school girls pursuing careers in STEM fields.

Media Contact

Abby Shaha

ashaha@intrepidagency.com

801-481-9482

For more information regarding WTC or the event:

Kristin Wright

kristin@womentechcouncil.com

801-960-2007

About Women Tech Council:

The Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in driving high growth for the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on high performance, not diversity, where men and women can succeed. This propels individual careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse, and entrepreneurial technology workforce.

For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nominations-open-for-2018-women-tech-awards-300642884.html

SOURCE Women Tech Council

Related Links

http://www.womentechcouncil.org

