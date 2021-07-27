Nominations Open for 2021 Modern Accounting Awards from Blackline

Annual global awards program to recognize organizations that have embraced modern accounting to drive transformational outcomes

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is accepting nominations for its 2021 Modern Accounting Awards. The company's third annual global awards program will recognize customers that have demonstrated how they go beyond traditional accounting processes and embrace modern accounting to drive transformational outcomes using BlackLine's market-leading solutions for financial close, intercompany accounting and accounts receivable automation.

BlackLine will be honoring customers in five categories:

Unifier – For the company that has overcome the challenges inherent in a complex finance technology landscape by unifying data, processes and visibility to deliver accurate results faster .

Accelerator – For the company that has automated routine accounting work to save time and refocus finance professionals on strategic business initiatives, revolutionizing finance and accounting use cases with process design and automation.

Closer – For the company that embraces continuous accounting, distributing close tasks across the period to reduce month-end workloads, speeding up the close process and supporting the business in real time.

Modernizer – For the company that embraces modern accounting, moving from traditional chaotic processes to building a proactive, predictable and fast finance and accounting function.

Transformer – For the company that brings a special focus to successful change management, transforming finance and accounting operations with a bold vision across people, process and technology.

BlackLine customers can submit a nomination here through Aug. 31st.

Entries will be evaluated by a team of BlackLine digital finance transformation experts. Award winners will be celebrated at BlackLine's annual global user conference BeyondTheBlack™ 2021: The Ultimate Modern Accounting Experience which will take place virtually Tuesday to Thursday, Nov. 16th to 18th. For information or to register, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

Nearly 3,500 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com .

