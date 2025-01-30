Nominations Open For 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards

New submission categories celebrate innovation in AI, data management, estate planning, and more

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the wealth management industry continues to evolve, WealthManagement.com, the leading digital resource for financial professionals, is proud to announce that nominations are now open for the 11th annual Wealth Management Industry Awards (the "Wealthies"). This prestigious program recognizes companies, individuals, and organizations that support financial advisors through their innovative products, services, and strategies.

The nomination period for the 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards begins today, January 30, and will remain open until April 3. There is no cost to submit an application. Finalists will be announced on June 2, and winners will be recognized at a black-tie gala on September 4, 2025, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The Wealthies continues to be the industry's most prestigious awards program, celebrating the remarkable achievements of those who significantly help financial advisors build better businesses and create better outcomes for their clients. Last year, more than 400 companies submitted over 1,000 nominations, marking the highest level of participation in the program's history.

New Wealthies Category Opportunities - 2025

This year's awards feature over a dozen new categories designed to reflect the latest industry trends and developments. Among the highlights:

Artificial Intelligence (AI): As AI transforms advisor technology, new categories recognize innovations in AI-driven marketing, meeting assistance, and automated workflows.

As AI transforms advisor technology, new categories recognize innovations in AI-driven marketing, meeting assistance, and automated workflows. Data Management and Outsourcing Platforms: Honoring initiatives that are revolutionizing operational aspects of wealth management.

Honoring initiatives that are revolutionizing operational aspects of wealth management. Estate Planning: With aging demographics and potential tax law changes, estate planning receives dedicated categories, including technology, services, and thought leadership.

With aging demographics and potential tax law changes, estate planning receives dedicated categories, including technology, services, and thought leadership. Professional Service Providers: Celebrating the growing ecosystem supporting advisors, with new categories for professional service providers and their executives.

Celebrating the growing ecosystem supporting advisors, with new categories for professional service providers and their executives. New Media and Next-Generation Advisors: Recognizing innovation in podcasts and the development of future industry leaders through university CFP programs.

"The Wealthies is not just a celebration of excellence; it's a reflection of the transformative innovation shaping the future of wealth management," said David Armstrong, managing director of editorial and content strategies for the Wealth Management Group at Informa. "With the addition of these new categories, we're excited to highlight even more of the exceptional work being done across the industry."

A panel of independent judges from all corners of the wealth management industry will evaluate each submission to select finalists and winners, ensuring an impartial and comprehensive review process.

About the Awards Ceremony

The 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards gala will take place on September 4, 2025, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Now in its 11th year, the "Wealthies" is the only awards program of its kind celebrating the organizations and individuals who bring new innovations to market and make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

The Wealth Management Industry Awards Executive Forums provide senior executives from finalist companies with an exclusive platform to engage in CEO and CTO panels, roundtable discussions, and networking sessions focused on the evolving financial advice landscape. These forums explore emerging risks, technology investments, and strategies for fostering growth, innovation, and inclusion within the industry.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to stay informed about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practices, and grow their businesses. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading international business-to-business information services group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence, and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business, and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

