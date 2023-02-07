Nominations Open for DrFirst's 2023 Healthiverse Heroes Award

Annual Award Honors Healthcare Providers and Organizations That Use Technology in Innovative Ways so Patients Can Achieve Better Health

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are open for health technology pioneer DrFirst's 2023 Healthiverse Heroes Award. Now in its third year, the award honors healthcare providers and organizations using technology in innovative ways to improve healthcare.

"Healthiverse Heroes embrace innovation that empowers patients, supports clinicians, and improves efficiency and outcomes," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "We honor their use of technology to transform healthcare for everyone."

The award is an extension of DrFirst's efforts to Unite the Healthiverse, a term the company coined to represent its vision for connecting healthcare stakeholders with the information they need when they need it.

The nominations will be judged by DrFirst's clinical team, including its chief medical officer and others with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, and pharmacy. Nominations are open to all and are not limited to DrFirst customers.

Awards are available in several categories that represent the Healthiverse, including:

Hospitals and Health Systems

Healthcare Practices: Ambulatory, non-acute, behavioral health, dental, and other patient care organizations

Healthcare Providers: Individual physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, and others

Technology Partners: EHRs, pharmacy system vendors, health information exchanges, pharmacy benefits managers, and payers

Pharmacies

DrFirst will announce awardees in April 2023 with a press release, social media, and an awards video. Honorees will also receive a plaque and an award image for their website and social media. Previous winners include Galva Pharmacy, Magnolia Regional Health Center, Nuvance Health, South Shore Health, Speed Script, Dr. Jeffrey Schnipper, UBC, WellSpan Health, and others.

Nominations can be made on the DrFirst website by March 15, 2023.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 220,000 prescribers, 70,000 pharmacies, 300 EHRs and health information systems, and 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

