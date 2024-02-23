Nominations Open for DrFirst's 2024 Healthiverse Heroes Award

Annual Award Recognizes Healthcare Organizations and Technology Partners for Medication Management Innovation That Relieves Clinician Burden and Improves Patient Outcomes

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are open for health technology pioneer DrFirst's 2024 Healthiverse Heroes Award. Now in its fourth year, the award honors healthcare organizations using technology to transform the delivery of care by reducing administrative burden for clinicians and improving safety for patients.

The award is an extension of DrFirst's efforts to Unite the Healthiverse, a term the company coined to represent its vision for connecting healthcare stakeholders with the information they need when they need it. Nominations are judged by DrFirst's clinical team, including its chief medical officer and others with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, and pharmacy.

"We draw inspiration from healthcare trailblazers who embody the commitment and resilience needed to shape a more streamlined healthcare system," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "Our customers and technology collaborators are championing inventive approaches to achieving positive outcomes. Every year, we honor these visionary organizations for transforming the healthcare landscape."

This year's award celebrates achievements in streamlining medication management workflows, improving medication adherence, and optimizing data with clinical-grade AI. Eligible organizations include:

Hospitals and health systems

Healthcare practices

EHR and HIE vendors

PBMs and payers

Pharmacy and pharma companies

DrFirst will announce awardees in spring 2024 with a press release, social media, and an awards video. Honorees will also receive a plaque and an award image for their website and social media. See previous winners here.

Nominations can be made on the DrFirst website by March 28, 2024.

Since 2000, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. We improve healthcare efficiency and effectiveness by enhancing e-prescribing workflows, improving medication history, optimizing clinical data usability, and helping patients start and stay on therapy. In the last few years, DrFirst has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of clinical-grade AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. Our solutions are used by more than 350,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs and health information systems, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

