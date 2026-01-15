Nominations Open for PropertyCasualty360's Expanded 2026 Insurance Luminaries Awards Program

This comprehensive P&C insurance professional recognition honors outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact by individuals and organizations. It now includes several new award categories and a winners' dinner.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PropertyCasualty360, a leading news outlet covering the property and casualty ("P&C") insurance sector, has opened nominations for its 2026 Insurance Luminaries Awards.

Now in its fifth year, this esteemed professional recognition scaled up to include several new categories intended to spotlight excellence, leadership and innovation across the P&C insurance industry. The program now includes finalist selections, and it will culminate in a live awards dinner in June 2026, where winners will be revealed and formally recognized.



"This year's Insurance Luminaries Awards represent the most ambitious evolution of the program to date," says PropertyCasualty360 Editor-in-Chief Elana Ashanti Jefferson. "By expanding categories, introducing finalists, and celebrating winners in person, we're creating a more meaningful and visible way to honor the individuals and organizations shaping the future of insurance."

Expanded Award Categories

This year's individual and organization categories span six key areas: Brokerages; Insurance Agencies; Insurance Carriers ("Insurers"); Insurance Vendors/Partners; Managing General Agents (MGAs); and Third Party Administrators (TPAs). This includes the introduction of a fresh Agency of the Year honor, which replaces PropertyCasualty360's standalone Agency of the Year recognition. Follow this link to see all the award categories.

Nominations are scheduled to close on Feb. 13, 2026. Finalists will be announced on March 19, 2026. A panel of independent judges made up of distinguished industry professionals will determine winners, who will be recognized at an awards ceremony in June 2026.

In a time when insurance risks are growing, claims are becoming more complex, and the regulatory landscape is changing, the 2026 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards celebrates industry trailblazers that revolutionize and humanize the insurance business. The Award salutes those who stay true to the mission at the heart of insurance — to make policyholders whole after a major loss — while also modernizing messaging and operations to cater to today's consumers.

With a shorter-than-usual nomination window, PropertyCasualty360 encourages insurance-industry professionals, organizations, and peers to submit nominations promptly and help spread the word across professional networks.

How to Participate

Nominations are open to individuals and organizations across the property and casualty insurance ecosystem who are making a measurable impact through innovation, service, leadership, communications, and community engagement.

About PropertyCasualty360

PropertyCasualty360 is a leading information resource for P&C insurance professionals, delivering news, analysis, and insights on the trends, challenges, and innovations shaping the insurance business industry.

