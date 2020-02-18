Nominations Open for the 2020 American Gambling Awards

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations to win a coveted Golden Eagle are now being accepted in 12 categories for the 2020 American Gambling Awards, which recognize operational and business excellence within the regulated, American online gambling industry. The Golden Eagle trophies and American Gambling Awards brand serve as trustworthy symbols to consumers looking for the best regulated casinos, sports betting, horse racing and fantasy operators in the United States.

For the 2020 American Gambling Awards, eight commercial categories will honor the achievements of the industry's regulated online gambling operators and suppliers serving the flourishing U.S. market. Four more service categories will recognize the achievements of the industry supporters, policymakers, lawyers and regulators who play a vital role in developing the American online gambling market. For the full list of categories visit www.gambling.com/us/awards.

Returning to evaluate nominations for each award category will be a diverse panel of expert judges. For the first time, the public will have a chance to weigh in on the online gambling industry's most impactful companies and influencers - from the perspective of the American gambler. A public voting opportunity will be available online when finalists are announced.

Key dates for the 2020 American Gambling Awards include:

March 20, 2020 - Nominations due

- Nominations due March 30, 2020 - Finalists announced; public vote opens

- Finalists announced; public vote opens April 14, 2020 - Judging and public voting closes

- Judging and public voting closes May 14, 2020 - Winners announced at awards party at ICE North America in New Orleans

Charles Gillespie, chief executive of Gambling.com Group Plc, says, "There was an unprecedented flurry of activity in every corner of the American online gambling industry in 2019. From all the legislation and advocacy, to the product launches and an evolving media landscape, there will be no shortage of milestones and achievements to celebrate at the 2020 American Gambling Awards. Competition will be fierce as operators and policymakers seek acknowledgement of their early success in the American market. Don't miss out on this chance to take home a Golden Eagle."

The American Gambling Awards will culminate with an awards party on May 14 at ICE North America, organized by Clarion Gaming. The 2020 American Gambling Awards are presented by Gambling.com and bookies.com. For more information, visit: www.gambling.com/us/awards.

