Nominations Open for the 2024 AAJ Paralegal of the Year Award Sponsored by Advocate Capital, Inc.

09 Feb, 2024, 11:30 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations for the 2024 American Association for Justice (AAJ) Paralegal of the Year Award are now open. We are proud to sponsor this prestigious award that recognizes the key role paralegals play in our civil justice system.

The AAJ Paralegal of the Year Award, sponsored by Advocate Capital, Inc., is granted to one exceptional individual who consistently makes contributions to the paralegal profession and acts as an inspiration to other paralegals through their knowledge of the law, perseverance in cases, and superior skill set. The ideal candidate must demonstrate a commitment to continuing legal education and their community through volunteering.

Any AAJ Paralegal Affiliate who has been a member for a minimum of one year is eligible to receive the 2024 Paralegal of the Year Award, but they must be nominated by another AAJ Paralegal Affiliate or an AAJ Attorney member in good standing. If you have someone you would like to nominate; please submit a completed entry form to Jennifer Rafter at [email protected]. Entries will be accepted through Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

To download the 2024 Paralegal of the Year Award nomination form, click here.

The winner of the 2024 Paralegal of the Year Award will receive the award at AAJ's 2024 Annual Convention on July 19-23rd in Nashville, Tennessee. Complimentary airfare, hotel accommodations, and registration will be provided.

Advocate Capital, Inc. is the premier provider of strategic financial products and accounting services for successful trial law firms. It has served the plaintiff bar for nearly 25 years from its headquarters in Nashville, TN, and enjoys a client base that extends nationwide. For more information, visit www.AdvocateCapital.com or call 1.877.894.9724.

