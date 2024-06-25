Nominations Open for the 2024 ALM BenefitsPRO Luminaries Awards

This year, BenefitsPRO expands the awards to include six nomination categories spanning the benefits industry.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitsPRO, the most comprehensive benefits industry news site and part of ALM, is excited to announce that nominations are open for the 2024 BenefitsPRO Luminaries Awards .

Now in its third year, the BenefitsPRO Luminaries Awards recognizes individuals and organizations that are leading the way and impacting the benefits industry where it matters most.

For the 2024 Awards, BenefitsPRO has expanded the program to encompass six nomination categories that reflect the industry today and where it is headed, including industry impact; education & communication; leadership; humanizing benefits; technology & innovation; and rising stars.

"This year's honorees are examples of how leading benefits professionals and organizations continue to innovate and evolve, creating a brighter future and producing meaningful results as they reshape the benefits and health care landscape," says BenefitsPRO Editor-in-Chief Paul Wilson. "Our team is excited to recognize these industry thought leaders and innovators. Since launching the program, we have been consistently impressed with the caliber of nominations and we look forward to celebrating even more people and organizations than ever through an expanded list of award categories."

The nomination deadline is Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Selected by a distinguished and diverse panel of experts from across the benefits industry, as well as by the BenefitsPRO editorial team, the chosen Luminaries will be profiled on BenefitsPRO.com in October. The chosen professionals and organizations will additionally gain recognition on BenefitsPRO's social channels and email newsletters.

To submit a nomination for the 2024 BenefitsPRO Luminaries Awards, please visit the Luminaries website , which also displays the full list of nomination categories and additional information about nomination criteria, the judging process and past winners.

About ALM

ALM is the most trusted media, information and intelligence company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on X at @ALMGlobal_.

Contact: Lynn Kreiss

Sr. Director of Marketing

(914) 316-6560

[email protected]

SOURCE ALM