Nominations Open for the Best Running Stores of 2022

"We're thrilled to open nominations for the 2022 awards and to honor the stores that go above and beyond for their customers, employees, communities, and more. We welcome the entire running community—from retailers and brands to runners and walkers across the country—to nominate their favorite run shop," said Christina Henderson, Executive Director of Best Running Stores and The Running Event. "This year's top stores will join a truly remarkable lineup of past winners. As we reflect on an impactful The Running Event 2021, we're more excited than ever to bring America's running industry leaders together again—both to celebrate their accomplishments and to learn, connect, inspire, and continue propelling the running industry forward."

All industry professionals, brands, and retail customers are encouraged to nominate one store that shines for their customer service and community impact. Best Running Stores of 2022 nominations must be submitted by Friday, April 1. Following a rigorous evaluation process, winners will be selected and notified by the end of July; the Store of the Year will be revealed live at the December 1st reception. All winning stores will receive two free passes to The Running Event, including accommodations at the host hotel.

Nominate a store online here.

About The Running Event

Launched in 2006, The Running Event is North America's largest running specialty trade show. Each year, it attracts thousands of industry professionals seeking the latest in running footwear, apparel, gear, and services. With numerous opportunities for peer-to-peer learning, interactive and forward-looking conference programming, and dynamic product demonstration and discovery, The Running Event is the can't-miss trade show for run specialty. For more information, visit www.therunningevent.com/.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com.

