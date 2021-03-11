Nominations Open for the Finopotamus 2021 Tekkie Awards

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finopotamus, the only online resource providing in-depth technology coverage exclusively to credit unions, announced that it is now accepting nominations for its inaugural 2021 Tekkie Awards. The awards are co-sponsored by popular technology e-newsletter, Credit Union tech-talk. This will be an annual award series that honors significant achievement in credit union technology from the previous calendar year. The 2021 awards will thus recognize outstanding technology achievements from 2020. The nomination microsite is located here: https://finop.us/Tekkie21.

"Credit unions have been the true innovators in financial technology for decades, yet they seldom get the recognition they deserve," said Finopotamus co-founder John San Filippo. "Our intent is to shine the spotlight on the leaders in credit union fintech."

Tekkie award nominations are being accepted in the following categories:

Core Integration

COVID-19 Response

Data and Analytics

Lending

Self -Service

Nominations close May 1, 2021. Winners will be announced in July to mark the one-year anniversary of Finopotamus.

About Credit Union tech-talk

Credit Union tech-talk is a technology newsletter that goes out every week to over 14,000 credit union professionals and 2,000 FinTech vendors. Since 1988, we have served as a clearinghouse for technology information to the credit union movement. Our goal is to be a leading source of technology information for credit unions of all sizes. We provide the latest information on such topics as the Internet, online banking, bill payment/presentment, debit/credit and smart cards, technology training, conferences, vendors, hardware, software, security, ATMs/kiosks, wireless access, biometrics, call centers, imaging, plus technology and marketing/merchandising. Learn more at www.cunews.com.

About Finopotamus

Finopotamus is an online publication created by industry veterans W.B. King, John San Filippo, and Roy Urrico to bring credit unions technology news and original content not found elsewhere. The publication looks at technology best practices across multiple industries to bring credit unions the broadest range of relevant information. The publication's tagline is Fintech News for Hungry CUs. Visit Finopotamus at www.finopotamus.com.

Contact: John San Filippo, 619-467-0431, [email protected]

