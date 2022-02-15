Nominations Open for the Finopotamus 2022 Tekkie Awards

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finopotamus, the only online resource providing in-depth technology coverage exclusively to credit unions, announced that it is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Tekkie Awards. This is the second installment of the annual competition.

Our Mascot

The awards are co-sponsored by popular technology e-newsletter, Credit Union tech-talk. This annual award series honors significant achievement in credit union technology from the previous calendar year. The 2022 awards will thus recognize outstanding technology achievements from 2021. The nomination form is located here.

"Our reporting reflects the resilience of the credit union industry and its continuous ability to innovate and grow in these trying times. We're excited to see this year's entries," said Finopotamus co-founder John San Filippo. "It's going to be hard to top the submissions we received last year, but somehow, I think credit unions are up to the task. We're especially enthusiastic about our first Technologist of the Year award."

Tekkie award nominations are being accepted in the following categories:

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning

Core Integration

Lending

Marketing and Member Communications

Payments

Self -Service

Technologist of the Year

The 2021 Tekkie Award winners were Meridian Credit Union (Core Integration), co-winners Community First Credit Union and Delta Community Credit Union (COVID-19 Response), Northwest Community Credit Union (Data & Analytics), Nuvision Federal Credit Union (Lending) and iTHINK Financial Credit Union (Self-Service).

In addition to six award categories that recognize achievement at the institution level, Finopotamus has added Technologist of the Year to honor individuals who have shown exceptional leadership and vision. The entry fee for each submission is $149 and nominations close May 2, 2022. Winners will be announced in July to mark the two-year anniversary of Finopotamus.

About Credit Union tech-talk

Credit Union tech-talk is a technology newsletter that goes out every week to over 14,000 credit union professionals and 2,000 FinTech vendors. Since 1988, we have served as a clearinghouse for technology information to the credit union movement. Our goal is to be a leading source of technology information for credit unions of all sizes. We provide the latest information on such topics as the Internet, online banking, bill payment/presentment, debit/credit and smart cards, technology training, conferences, vendors, hardware, software, security, ATMs/kiosks, wireless access, biometrics, call centers, imaging, plus technology and marketing/merchandising. Learn more at www.cunews.com.

About Finopotamus

Finopotamus is an online publication created by industry veterans W.B. King, John San Filippo, and Roy Urrico to bring credit unions technology news and original content not found elsewhere. The publication looks at technology best practices across multiple industries to bring credit unions the broadest range of relevant information. The publication's tagline is Fintech News for Hungry CUs. Visit Finopotamus at www.finopotamus.com.

Contact: John San Filippo, [email protected], (619) 467-0431.

SOURCE Finopotamus