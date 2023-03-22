Nominations Open for the Finopotamus 2023 Tekkie Awards

The 2023 awards, co-sponsored by Credit Union tech-talk, will recognize outstanding achievement in credit union technology in 2022

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finopotamus, the only online resource providing in-depth technology coverage exclusively to credit unions, announced that it is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Tekkie Awards. This is the third installment of the annual competition.

The awards are co-sponsored by popular technology e-newsletter, Credit Union tech-talk. This annual award series honors significant achievement in credit union technology from the previous calendar year. The 2023 awards will thus recognize outstanding technology achievements from 2022. The nomination form is located here.

"2022 was a very busy and exciting year for credit union technology. W.B. King, Roy Urrico and I can't wait to see this year's entries," said Finopotamus co-founder John San Filippo. "We're especially jazzed about our two new award categories: Tech CUSO of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award."

Tekkie award nominations are being accepted in the following categories:

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning

Core Integration

Digital Transformation

Fintech Adoption

Lending

Marketing and Member Communications

Self-Service

Tech CUSO of the Year

Technologist of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

The entry fee for each submission is $199 and nominations close June 5, 2023. Winners will be announced in July to mark the three-year anniversary of Finopotamus. Read more about the 2022 winners here.

About Credit Union tech-talk

Credit Union tech-talk is a technology newsletter that goes out every week to over 14,000 credit union professionals and 2,000 FinTech vendors. Since 1988, we have served as a clearinghouse for technology information to the credit union movement. Our goal is to be a leading source of technology information for credit unions of all sizes. We provide the latest information on such topics as the Internet, online banking, bill payment/presentment, debit/credit and smart cards, technology training, conferences, vendors, hardware, software, security, ATMs/kiosks, wireless access, biometrics, call centers, imaging, plus technology and marketing/merchandising. Learn more at www.cunews.com.

About Finopotamus

Finopotamus is an online publication created by industry veterans W.B. King, John San Filippo, and Roy Urrico to bring credit unions technology news and original content not found elsewhere. The publication looks at technology best practices across multiple industries to bring credit unions the broadest range of relevant information. Since its launch in July of 2020, Finopotamus has continued to grow in readership, recognizability and authority. The publication's tagline is Fintech News for Hungry CUs. Visit Finopotamus at www.finopotamus.com.

