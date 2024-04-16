Nominations Open for the S&P Global Commodity Insights 2024 Platts Global Energy Awards

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights announces the call for nominations for the Platts Global Energy Awards program, now in its 26th year. Nominations will be accepted through July 25, 2024, and finalists will be announced on the awards website on September 5, 2024.

"This year's theme, 'Recognizing innovation through collaboration' is a celebration of industry partnerships taking place across the globe, from region to region, in an effort to produce cleaner energy," said Lyn Tattum, Vice President, Head of Conferences, Training and Strategic Media, S&P Global Commodity Insights. "That effort will be on display through the many innovative projects and technological breakthroughs that will be recognized across all categories, including Infrastructure Project of the Year, Energy Transition Emerging Technology of the Year and Financial Deal of the Year."

Often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," the Platts Global Energy Awards program honors corporate and individual innovation, leadership and exemplary performance in 18 categories.

Back for its second year is the Excellence in Energy Conference, an accompanying Platts Global Energy Awards day-time event, at which top executives will share perspectives relating back to the Awards nomination categories; technology innovators will have the opportunity to showcase projects; and investors will discuss the latest in project finance.

Winners of the S&P Global Commodity Insights Platts Global Energy Awards will be chosen from the list of finalists and celebrated at a black-tie gala on Thursday, December 12, 2024, in downtown Manhattan.

Winners of the Platts Global Energy Awards are determined by an independent judging panel of international energy experts whose backgrounds and experiences include regulation, policymaking, corporate leadership, trading and strategic consulting. Neither S&P Global Commodity Insights nor its event sponsors submit votes or select winners.

Access the full list of nomination categories and event details at the Platts Global Energy Awards website.

Event sponsorships are available by contacting:

Enrico Tracogna, Director of Global Sales, Conferences & Training at [email protected] or +44 (0)79 7409 2286

Ashley Matthews Greenleaf, Associate Director, Event Partnerships at [email protected] or by calling +1 346-651-8174

Media Contacts:

S&P Global: Jeff Marn +1-202-463-8213, [email protected]

S&P Global Commodity Insights, Global/EMEA: Paul Sandell + 44 (0)7816 180039, paul.sandell@spglobal.com

Americas: Kathleen Tanzy + 1 917-331-4607, [email protected]

Asia: Melissa Tan + 65-6597-6241, [email protected]

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including leading benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights maintains clear structural and operational separation between its price assessment activities and the other activities carried out by S&P Global Commodity Insights and the other business divisions of S&P Global.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights