Nominations Open for Top 100 HR Influencers - 2018

ST. LOUIS, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last few years, human resources was filled with innovation, creative thinking, and growth. In order to recognize the hard work and dedication of those pushing the industry forward, the industry research team at Engagedly announces our Open Nominations for Top 100 HR Influencers for 2018.

Last year, Engagedly published the Top 100 HR Influencers of 2017 to recognize individuals who have made an impact in their organizations, human resources industry, or the broader community. Our team considered previous research, publications, creativity, social media presence, and past experience when selecting professionals for the list.



This year, Engagedly is requesting nominations for the Top 100 HR Influencers of 2018. We want to hear who you think is an influencer in HR. Deadline for nominations is July 10th, 2018.



Engagedly is a progressive performance management software company based in St. Louis, MO. Engagedly's platform contains many features, such as 360 Multirater review, continuous feedback, goal setting, and more. The extremely customizable and user-friendly interface is perfect for any company looking to better engage employees and increase performance.

