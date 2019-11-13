Nominees Announced for 13th Annual Goldstar National Nutcracker Award

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Goldstar announces the nominees for the 13th Annual Goldstar National Nutcracker Award, the only award honoring live performances of The Nutcracker nationwide. More than 50 productions are vying for a cash prize to go towards education and accessibility programs, as well as the coveted title of Best Loved Nutcracker in the U.S.

As has become tradition, the nominees represent a wide variety of genres, styles and creative themes. They include well-known ballet companies like San Francisco Ballet, Atlanta Ballet and three-time Goldstar National Nutcracker Award-winning Joffrey Ballet, but also unusual tellings of the holiday classic, such as Nutcracker Rouge from creator Austin McCormick and his gender-bending troupe Company XIV and The Hip Hop Nutcracker, which replaces the pas de duex with poppin' and lockin' and features '80s rap icon MC Kurtis Blow.

The complete list of nominees for the 13th Annual Goldstar National Nutcracker Award can be found here: https://www.goldstar.com/nutcrackers. And locally nominated productions can be viewed here: https://www.goldstar.com/categories/nutcrackers-tickets.

The winner of the Goldstar National Nutcracker Award is determined by audience ratings from people who attend 2019 Nutcracker productions through Goldstar. The show with the highest overall rating is awarded "The Nutty" statuette.

Previous winners of the Goldstar National Nutcracker Award include:

2018 Long Beach Ballet, The Nutcracker

2017 Company XIV, Nutcracker Rouge

2016 Colorado Ballet, The Nutcracker

2015 The Joffrey Ballet, Robert Joffrey's The Nutcracker

2014 MBS Productions, The Beulaville Baptist Book Club Presents: A Bur-less-Q Nutcracker!

2013 Debbie Allen Dance Academy, The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

2012 The Joffrey Ballet, Robert Joffrey's The Nutcracker

2011 The Joffrey Ballet, Robert Joffrey's The Nutcracker

2010 Debbie Allen Dance Academy, The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

2009 Boston Ballet, Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker

2008 Kirov Ballet, The Nutcracker

2007 The House Theater of Chicago, The Nutcracker

The winner of this year's award will be announced on Dec. 18, 2019.

